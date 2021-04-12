Quality work and attentive customer service should always be appreciated. Despite playing important roles in any good business, they seem to be increasingly rare. Throw in the fact that many talented people are humble and don’t toot their own praises, and it’s easy for exceptional people to go without the credit they deserve.
That’s where the Rocket Miner, with your help dear readers, comes in. We want to put the spotlight on the very best of what Sweetwater County offers through the annual Best of the Best awards.
Asking for nominations to highlight local workers, businesses, and specialties is just part of our tradition of seeking public input to keep us on track. Tips point us toward important developments and noteworthy accomplishments. Shared photos help us add color and context to our coverage. Corrections keep us honest and accountable.
We hope more people will go online and fill out nominations in dozens of categories. To participate, look for the link near the top of the page at rocketminer.com or go direct to https://rocketminer.secondstreetapp.com/Best-of-the-Best-2021.
You can put names forward in the following:
Finance: Insurance; Financial Advisor; Bank FDIC; and Credit Union
Medical: Chiropractor; Dentist; Doctor; Nurse; CNA (Certified Nursing Assistant); Optometrist; Physical Therapist; and Medical Facility
Restaurant: Bartender: Waiter/Waitress; Bar; Pizza; Wings; Seafood; Burgers; Breakfast; French Fries; Mexican; Asian; Sweets; Sandwich; Steak; and Coffee
Community: Politician; Philanthropist; Volunteer; Nonprofit; Community Donor; and Place for Kids
Pets: Veterinarian; Groomer; and Pet Supplies
Personal Care: Hairstylist/Barber; Gym; Massage Therapist; and Nail Tech
Arts and entertainment: Local Artist; Local Musician; Event/Festival; Tattoo Artist; and Craft Store
Auto: New Auto Dealer; Used Auto Dealer; and Auto Repair
Business: Boutique; Florist; Sales Professional; Grocery Store; Gun Store; New Business; Liquor Store; and Lawyer
Home: Real Estate Agent; Contractor; Hardware Store; Flooring; and Furniture Store
Nominations will be accepted until 11:45 p.m. April 25, and voting can start after midnight on April 29.
Spreading the word about extraordinary service and gifted locals is important to our community. It provides positive reinforcement for the soul and bottom line. Few businesses can rely on word of mouth alone. Extra time must be invested in online promotion, customer reviews, and additional education, including professional certification.
In return, the community should do its part. We should direct our business and dollars whenever we can. If we don’t support local businesses during hard times, we can’t expect they’ll still be there when things improve.
Don’t be a silent, fair-weather patron and don’t miss your chance to add your input to the Best of the Best Awards. Speak up now to keep them around.
Caleb Michael Smith is the editor at the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at editor@rocketminer.com.