All of us yearn for intimacy, we thirst for transparency, and we hunger for openness, but the truth is, we most often fail when it is our turn to deliver. We all have a nature that is quick to hide from each other.
Quite a few years ago, I read a book by Dr. Grant Howard, called “The Trauma of Transparency.” I cannot forget the phrase, “We either hide or hurl.” The picture would be comical if it weren’t so true. The picture is that of a man and his wife, each with his or her own pile of stones at the mouth of two caves. The story may sound 5,000 years old. Nevertheless, it often describes us as couples in our fights today.
Intermittently, one spouse starts bombarding the cave of the other, while their husband or wife is hiding. Then, running out of any more stones to throw, the hurler runs and hides. Now the hider becomes the hurler, as the hurler becomes the hider.
Grant Howard, says, “The real person, and all that is true of that person — both the good truth and the bad truth — tends to be hidden behind a superficial, even artificial disguise. The disguise hides what really is inside, the real me.”
In our reservoir of hope, all of us know fully that hiding and hurling don’t help. We know that “if we continue to do what we’ve always done, we’ll continue to get what we’ve always got.” We know we need to stop throwing stones. What is the secret or the answer to the tensions that build up in our relationships? Why do we allow our lives to become isolated from one another? Why do we let the hurts of the world spill over into our most intimate relationships? Why do we allow sharp words to come out in a volley from our mouths or to allow steely indifference to drive a wedge between us? What must we do to allow our heart as a husband to be a servant’s heart to our wife and children? How do we make our heart as a wife the very sanctuary for the heart of our husband? How do we seek for our home to be a refuge from the pain and the hurt of the world?
On my desk, usually, is a teacup with hot water and a tea bag in it. I enjoy a few cups of hot tea every day. I find very few teas that I do not enjoy. I’m always willing to try a new brand or style of tea. We who drink hot tea often fancy ourselves as connoisseurs of tea. But in drinking hot tea, there is one constant that is ever present. The perfect tea taste we love comes not only from the brand of tea we use, but from the time we leave the tea bag in the water. We want boiling water to steep our tea in. The bitterness or blandness of our hot tea has so much to do with the time we leave or fail to leave the tea bag in the water.
Living in proximity with our spouse is the very making of a tremendously great tea for two. But what worked yesterday may fail today, because the water was too cool today, or we left the tea bag in the water too long.
When our children were young, some of us may have played a game with them by clutching some coins in our hands, and then allowing them to pry open our fingers, to get the coins. Our children would work feverishly to get the money. Once they captured the coins, they would scream with delight, examining their prize. The value of the game had everything to do with judging how firmly we held the coins. If we let go too soon, the game was over, and it didn’t work. If we held on too tightly, soon we had crying children, because we held on too tightly to our few insignificant coins.
How do we capture and recapture family intimacy? How do we keep family intimacy from being marred by bitter tea, harsh words, or holding our coins too tightly? The only lasting balance we will ever find is in dependence upon our Lord.
A man and his wife and three children faced a great trial as the man prayerfully decided to go to college. One day, with no money for gas, he walked 3 miles to work. His parting words to his wife were, “Let me know if the mailman brings anything.” The mail came and there wasn’t any money. At suppertime, his wife set the table for the five of them, without any food on the table. As dad wasn’t home, the wife and mother gathered her children together. She prayed for God to bless the food the needed to have so they could eat supper.
As this mom was praying, there came a knock on the door of their mobile home. A newly married wife, next door, had just made her first attempt at cooking spaghetti. This lady had used 2 pounds of spaghetti for two people. She asked this praying mother, “Could you use some?”
Could they! Only God can give the balance we so desperately need with one another in our homes. Could you use some balance too?
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.