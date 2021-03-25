There are multiple ways to describe water at the Jackalope Jump. A precise measurement is 40 degrees, according to members of the Green River Fire Department’s swift water rescue team.
“Brisk,” is what I heard another mutter through chattering teeth while moving toward the heated showers.
A longer and more subjective description is that the water was so cold that I temporarily forgot I was wearing contact lenses and that I didn’t have to swim to shore when the water was only about 3 feet deep.
For the second year in a row, I participated in the fundraiser for Wyoming Special Olympics by interviewing participants, taking pictures, and personally plunging into the pond at the White Mountain Golf Course. Being a veteran didn’t quiet all the butterflies as I walked down the plank, but I jumped in with a better understanding of what awaited me.
Timing my leap is always a challenge. I wanted to take as many photographs as possible, because I knew I’d be temporarily out of commission once I hit the water, but not hold up the event. I ended up jumping last, which is not what I wanted, but is expected when I was filming to the very end.
This year I decided to switch to contact lenses, since figuring out what to do with my glasses was an unexpected challenge in 2020. I had tentatively planned to jump with my hands plastered over my face, but the event organizers who led me out across ice suggested that wasn’t a good idea. The last-second debate was extra stressful as the crowd’s countdown had already started. As the crowd hit “two …. one!” I threw myself in while muttering “holdontoyourglasses, holdontoyourglasses.” I emerged with my glasses in hand and not much else as my mind was rendered blank by the waters. You can’t feel embarrassed if you can’t feel anything.
The mental manual reset repeated itself this year. In advance, instead of navigating toward a hole in the ice, a wooden plank had been set up. Many colorful characters, including some in costumes, dutifully took their turns jumping in. I was all set to go but paused when a group of pajama-clad participants appeared. The guy dressed in the purple bear outfit was my favorite jumper. A guy who had jumped twice before appeared to make a third plunge, and I slipped behind him.
When it was my turn, my previous confidence and comfort that came from experience evaporated. I didn’t want to do it. But the good news was I could simply put one foot in front of another, and soon enough my long walk off a short pier put me where I needed to be.
My cousin Abby has Down syndrome. That never stopped her from doing many of the things she wanted, like choir or dancing. She competes in Special Olympics and cup stacking, and has even won the Iowa Miss Amazing pageant. On Sunday, which was National Down Syndrome Awareness Day, she texted me to remind me what holiday it was and tell me that I was sweet, kind, smart, loved and more. I told her she’s wonderful, fun, colorful, loved person, too.
I wish I could say I was thinking of her while I was beneath the surface of the pond. I wasn’t, but that’s because my mind went blank like an Etch-a-Sketch on a roller coaster. It took me longer than I wished to remember my glasses were safe at home and that walking would be faster than doggy paddling.
However, once I regained my wits and sense of feeling, Abby came to mind. Events like the Jackalope Jump and those who support it give athletes like Abby a chance to keep participating in the activities she loves.
Schedules remain scaled back due to the coronavirus, or to quote Abby, “COVID-19 ruined everything.” However, the return of events like the Special Olympics fundraiser and the turnout of the crowd has me optimistic about the future.
So what’s my final word on the Jackalope Jump waters? I would call them “perfect.” That’s what they were; just like Abby.
Caleb Michael Smith is the editor at the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at editor@rocketminer.com. See a video and more photos of the Jackalope Jump at rocketminer.com.