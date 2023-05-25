Do you dream of traveling through Europe? Do you want to buy a boat, get a degree, or write a book? Do you have a list of ‘want to’s” or a bucket full of “some day’s?” Do you have an official Bucket List of things you want to do? Do you think you have all the time in the world to get them done?

Do you play the game, What if it was your last day to live, how would you spend it? Would you skydive, climb a mountain, or bungee jump?

comments powered by Disqus