Do you know anything about bees? The only thing that ever crossed my mind about the yellow and black creature was an unhappy childhood memory. I innocently sat down on the bench of a picnic table too close to a wasp that immediately stung me. I screamed and wailed from the pain. From that day on any yellow and black insect that resembled a wasp, yellow jacket, hornet or a bee spurred instant fear in me. I have always kept my distance as I watched bees pollinate flowers and respected their space in this world. That is where my knowledge and interest in bees ended…until this week.
I read something that caught my eye about bees, so my curiosity forced me to dig deeper into the life of bees. The first thing I found was that there are over 20,000 species of bees in the world, so I left the 19,999 variations alone and I narrowed in on honeybees. I wanted to verify the fact I read that stated:
A bee lives a maximum of 40 days, visits 1000 flowers, and produces 1 teaspoon of honey.
That statement gave a whole new meaning to the quote, “Busy as a bee,” and I wanted to learn more. I spent an afternoon searching for information about honey bees and concluded that the statement is basically true. The life span varied a little in many articles depending on the time of year the bee is born, weather, pesticides, predators, and the role the bee holds in life. For example, the Queen lives much longer than worker bees. The amount of honey also varied from 1/12 of a teaspoon to 1 teaspoon.
My mind couldn’t help but compare the life of a bee to how we live. A bee seems to come here with the knowing and understanding of its place and purpose in life. It is simple – they are here to pollinate and produce honey. In other words, in my words, they are here to smell the roses and create sweetness.
What a glorious way to live. As the poet William Blake said, “The busy bee has not time for sorrow.” They don’t waste time on jealousy, sadness, anger, or any of the trivial problems of life that we humans seem to sit in. There isn’t time for that. I like to think they know their time is short and finite. They know their mission and they get busy!
What if we could live like that? Maybe in bee time 40 days is equal to a 90-year life in human years. Humans also have a finite time to live, but we expect to hit the 90-year mark. We think we have all the time in the world to get things done, but there is no guarantee that we will live to be 22, 74, or 99.
We spend way too much time trying to figure out what our place and purpose is when it is just as simple as a bee’s. At least it is in my mind. I believe we are here to learn, teach, and love. When we have learned what we are here to learn, taught what we are here to teach, and loved and been loved we are done. It is simple.
So why do we waste so much time on jealousy, sadness, anger, and trivial problems in life? Why don’t we focus on what is important and get busy living with intention? Why don’t we pay attention to smelling the roses and the little things that really matter? Why can a bee devote its entire life to creating the sweetness of a teaspoon of honey and we think it is never enough to spread on one piece of toast?
Maybe it is time we learned something from bees. It’s time to get busy!
Pennie’s Life Lesson: Live your days with intention- there is no time to waste.
Pennie Hunt is a Wyoming-based author, columnist, and speaker who teaches how to Love Your Life ... NO MATTER WHAT! She is the author of three books including, “Love Your Life- NO MATTER WHAT -76 Tips to Live Life with Love and Gratitude,” “…76 Tips to Journey Through Grief and Loss,” and “…76 Tips to Create Joy and Happiness.” She writes the blog, “From the Corner of Spirit & Brave.” Visit her online at: www.PennieHunt.comEmail: penniehunt@gmail.com
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.