I have a hard time being still. I can sit with a cup of coffee in the morning with my dogs on my lap and slowly wake up. I can do my morning meditation, read something motivational and write in my journal. But once that quiet morning time is done, I am up and running. 

I rarely take a full day off. I am always writing. I am always planning my next speech or my next book. I am always thinking about ways I can help more, give more and do more. 

