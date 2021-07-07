Yes, despite all of my efforts, a month ago, I was diagnosed with COVID-19.
For the past, almost year-and-a-half I have done everything in my power to keep from getting this potentially deadly virus, which spreads without concern for who it infects.
My precautions include: getting both of my vaccines this past February; wearing my mask when I am in public; working from home since March 14, 2020; carrying antibacterial wipes with me everywhere I go; wiping off anything I touch with my wipes; washing my hands constantly; keeping my distance from people; shopping once a week in the early morning when there are less people in the store; going to only those places that are absolutely necessary like doctors’ offices; cooking at home, (which I do anyway), or getting take out, and not eating in restaurants; and listening to medical advice from those professionals in the medical field, and not social media posts.
I have taken these precautions because I have underlying medical conditions, and was afraid the virus could kill me, and also to protect my family and friends.
I am so glad that I had my vaccinations, otherwise, with my medical issues; I know it could have been worse, possibly deadly. I do not like being cooped up, any more than anyone else, but I do what I need to do. I just wish others would be as concerned about other peoples’ lives as well as their own. We could have been close to eradicating this by now.
Of all 50 states, Wyoming is dead last in percentage of vaccinated residents. According to Our World in Data, as of July 5, only 35.4% of Wyoming residents have been fully vaccinated. The second lowest rate belongs to Texas with 41.7% of their residents fully vaccinated. Most states are approaching 50% to 70% of vaccinated residents.
Also, when was the last time you saw someone wearing a mask? These are not hard steps to take to protect yourself and others.
This IS NOT a political issue, it is a medical issue — a pandemic, which is far from over, and once again spiking — people are still dying from it.
I urge everyone to get fully vaccinated and continue to wear masks in public. We have seen some progress, and I believe that if we put in the efforts, we can put an end to COVID-19, and truly, “get back to normal” — or at least lessen its effects to something similar to having a cold or flu.