As part of our role in collecting and presenting information on behalf of the public, it is the newspaper’s responsibility to pose timely and pertinent questions to knowledgeable and authoritative sources. It is the only way to make sure accurate accounts are readily available for people to make informed decisions.
If criticism arises about our process, we welcome the opportunity to place things in context. Since Sweetwater County Sheriff John Grossnickle has questioned the practices of the Rocket Miner and our coverage of the mask mandates in an open letter to the community, I would like to take time to review how we got here and where we’re headed.
The Sweetwater County Board of Health and its community partners have worked hard to inform the public about the threat the coronavirus poses, its degree of spread, and the best practices to limit or stop infections. They have consistently emphasized the importance of wearing masks, maintaining distancing between people from different households, washing hands regularly, limiting nonessential trips or interactions, staying home when ill, and getting tested if you’ve had direct exposure or are displaying symptoms.
As part of its educational outreach, Sweetwater County Public Health Officer Jean Stachon and other medical experts have hosted informational meetings for government leaders, law enforcement and the media. Prior to health orders taking effect, Stachon discussed her request for the state to impose the order and its potential impact on the public, including her hope that more people would wear masks and the number of COVID-19 cases, hospitalizations and fatalities would ultimately be less.
When the order was released and immediately took effect on Nov. 18, the text included state statutes that give county and state health officers the power to issue health orders and the deadline that the order would last through Friday, Dec. 4.
Within hours of the order taking effect, Sweetwater County Attorney Dan Erramouspe and Sheriff Grossnickle announced they would not enforce the order. Their statements were published in their entirety on rocketminer.com and our social media accounts. When the roundup story on local enforcement appeared in the Rocket Miner’s print edition, law enforcement statements were quoted extensively, including included pledges from Rock Springs Police Chief Dwane J. Pacheco and Green River Police Chief Tom Jarvie to work with the community regarding the order's application.
On Tuesday, Dec. 1, Sweetwater County Public Health hosted another informational meeting to discuss disheartening developments and the pending extension of the county health orders. Stachon explained how positive cases were threatening to overwhelm local health resources and deaths were coming at an alarming rate. With the first health order set to expire, she said they were working with State Health Officer Alexia Harrist and Wyoming Attorney General Bridget Hill on the language for the updated order that was set to be announced at the end of the week.
During the meeting, I asked local law enforcement representatives for their take on the revisions. We were told they had not reviewed the text and were asked to give them more time to make informed comments.
On Friday, Dec. 4, the new orders were released, which were to run from Dec. 5, 2020, to Jan. 8, 2021. Around noon, I sent multiple emails to county and state officials, such as Erramouspe and Grossnickle, regarding the question of enforcement. While some answered our queries in time to be included in the story, the published story noted that the sheriff and county attorney did not return questions before press time. We simply recounted their previous stances and did not speculate on whether they had changed or remained the same.
On Monday, Dec. 7, Sheriff Grossnickle published an open letter to the community. In it he complained that the Rocket Miner went to press before he had the opportunity to respond. I understand that he was with friends and family, and had the Sheriff’s Office informed us he was unavailable, we would have included the information in our story, as we have in similar cases in the past. However, he had been aware of the sunset provision of the health orders for weeks in advance and known that we wanted an update on his position for at least four days. Under these conditions, is it reasonable to think an elected official who is to be accountable to the public was really caught off guard? And is it fair to wait until Monday to hear the answer to the question asked the Tuesday before?
In his public statement, the sheriff quoted from my inquiry. I would like to include the entirety of the email: “Following revisions in the Sweetwater County mask mandate and our rising positive cases, hospitalizations, and deaths, what is Sheriff Grossnickle's present stance on the mask mandate? Thank you for your time, Caleb Smith.”
This is a shorter and more direct version of the question I’d posed at the coronavirus meeting four days earlier. I find it interesting how similar it is to the governor’s announcement of the statewide mask mandate, which begins, “With Wyoming hospitals seeing record numbers of hospitalized COVID-19 patients and rising deaths, Gov. Mark Gordon has announced a new approach that protects the public and keeps schools and businesses open.”
In both cases, we emphasize the growing stakes that portend a loss of businesses, loss of services and loss of lives. It is practical to wonder how changes in a health order’s wording, the authority that issues it, or the understanding of conditions on the ground could influence law enforcement’s stance. Instead of guessing, we asked local leaders to clarify it. It’s a common-sense question readers would have, and that’s why we sought to answer it on their behalf.
I understand the sheriff wanting more time to form a response. I wish my deadlines were later in the day so we could get more context and polish in, but we have to go to press with the information we have in hand. As of this writing on Monday night, I’m still waiting on Grossnickle and Erramouspe to respond to the governor’s announcement. I hope their explanations are included on the front page so people can know where they stand.
Misinformation is one of the things we’re battling along with the coronavirus. Local leaders are struggling to break through lies and assure listeners that masks are effective, free testing is available, vaccines are safe, it’s best not to travel for the holidays, and remember that these guidelines are temporary and not forever.
In a time like this, silence can kill. In an informational vacuum, alternatives will rush to fill the place of truth if it is not there. The community needs answers as it works to reach the end of the pandemic. The Rocket Miner is going to keep asking questions so we can chart a faster, safer track back to a maskless world, where laws are respected and people do what’s best for their neighbors.
You can read the sheriff's full letter at rocketminer.com.
Caleb Michael Smith is the editor at the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at editor@rocketminer.com.