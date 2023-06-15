Every morning, I get a text from my dad sent to the little family group chat I share with him and my brother.
“Good morning, my sons.”
I reply back, “Good morning.” And sometimes that’s just it.
But other times, as we’re all sipping our morning coffee in different parts of the country, we’ll engage in the typical father-son banter.
We’ll talk about the latest updates in sports, discuss what the weather is like where we’re currently located, or have the “Did you hear who died recently?” conversation.
Some days, that little talk in the morning with my dad is the highlight of my day.
When I was a teenager, I used to get so frustrated with him for waking me up at 5:30 in the morning on a Saturday with his loud heavy metal music blaring while he was vacuuming the living room.
I would get out of bed, drag myself to the living room and plop on the couch while he was still vacuuming. I would keep thinking to myself, “Is this man insane?”
Once he realized that I was awake and present, he would shout over the music, “Good morning, my son! Go get yourself a cup of coffee!”
By this point, my little brother was getting up and found himself in the living room as well.
Now, and only now, my dad would turn down the music and proceed to pour himself what was probably his second or third cup of coffee. He would turn on the tv and we would watch the Channel 2 news. And we would watch it for hours, diving down rabbit holes of conversation based on the news we watched or commercial that came on.
While all that was going, my dad would make us breakfast: eggs over easy with some crispy bacon and toast.
And it was perfect every time.
By 7:30 a.m., we were awake, fed and ready to get the day started.
Daylight was not wasted in the Johnson household.
We would spend the rest of the morning doing whatever needed to be done. We would do the yardwork, wash the cars and make a couple trips to hardware stores because you can’t just go once.
We were up early and we were finished with our chores early because whatever sports we were watching that day came on around noon.
I recently thought about these moments from my childhood with my dad because as at 30 years old, I find myself doing the same exact thing.
On the weekends, I’m up early, blaring my music, throwing back coffee like I’m on a deadline and doing my chores. But hey, I’m finished with all my chores by noon and I get to enjoy the day. Whether it’s kicking back and watching sports or going out and enjoying the outdoors, I can do what I want because there’s nothing that needs to be done. Already did it.
It’s strange growing up and realizing how similar you are to your parents, like eerily similar.
But I wouldn’t have it any other way.
I love my dad.
His humor and personality shine bright in a crowded room. He’s my mentor and my strongest ally.
Someday, when I’m a father, I hope to be as good as he is.
Happy Father’s Day to all the great men out there that don’t seem to get enough credit!
Even if it’s just a daily “good morning” text, you’re making our world a much better place.
Tyler Johnson is the managing editor of the Rocket Miner and Rawlins Times. He can be reached via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com.