Just Journaling

A few weeks have passed since I endured one of my worst traveling experiences. 

This summer, my girlfriend and I went to her brother’s wedding down in Bourne, Texas. The trip there went smooth. There were no issues and we were able to celebrate the young newlyweds stress free.

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.

Explore newsletters

Tags

comments powered by Disqus