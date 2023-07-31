A few weeks have passed since I endured one of my worst traveling experiences.
This summer, my girlfriend and I went to her brother’s wedding down in Bourne, Texas. The trip there went smooth. There were no issues and we were able to celebrate the young newlyweds stress free.
Unfortunately, the same cannot be said about our trip back.
We arrived at the San Antonio airport hours before our flight was scheduled to take off. Before we even got there, however, our flight was already delayed once.
Once we got through the airport security, we got a message that our flight had been delayed again.
Now, I was starting to worry because if it got delayed again, we would surely miss our connecting flight in Denver to Rock Springs.
All was good for an hour, but then we got the message. Our flight was delayed again.
With very little hope that we would be able to make it home that night, we exited the terminal and went back to the United Airlines ticketing stand. This United Airlines employee mentioned she was on the 15th hour of her shift and was actually a lot of help. She provided us with hotel and meal vouchers so that we weren’t stuck at the airport all night long.
She told us that our flight was delayed because the plane couldn’t make it from Newark, New Jersey. We were told it was because of the weather on the east coast, however, we later learned that United Airlines didn’t have enough pilots and flight attendants and were short staffed around the country.
Quite frustrating.
So, we stayed another night in San Antonio and got some rest before we tried again that Monday morning.
This is where the fun began.
We arrived back at the San Antonio airport at around 11 a.m. and all was going well until we were back at the gate when we got a message again that our flight was delayed, still waiting for that flight from Newark.
There was no communication from United Airlines about what was going at this time, but we were watching planes from other airlines take off left and right.
Delayed.
Delayed.
Delayed.
We were stuck in San Antonio!
I stormed out of the terminal and went back to ticketing. This United Airlines employee was not very nice, but to be fair, neither was I at this point. I told her, “I played this game with y’all yesterday. Where is our (expletive) plane?”
She told me I needed to calm down, which I did and proceeded to let my girlfriend handle the communication with this unpleasant United Airlines employee.
She didn’t help us at all.
We went back through security, where I was groped by TSA and had my bottle of water taken from me, which was purchased in the terminal after I went through security the first time.
Delayed.
Delayed.
We were on the verge of missing our connecting flight in Denver. So, we went back to ticketing.
This time, we talked to a United Airlines employee who was actually sympathetic toward us. He was straight with us and told us that he doesn’t think this plane from Newark is happening.
He went to work on his computer and managed to get us on a flight from San Antonio to Houston. It wasn’t the outcome we wanted, but at least we would be near family and friends in case anything else happened.
The plan was to get off the plane at the Bush Intercontinental Airport and sprint to our gate, which would take us to Denver. We would’ve missed our connecting flight to Rock Springs by that point, but at least we would be closer to our final destination.
Well, once we landed, we got another message that our flight to Denver was delayed.
YOU GOT TO BE KIDDING ME!
We decided, since we had some time to kill, that we would go complain to United Airlines’ customer service. Well, I guess hundreds of other travelers had the same idea because the line for customer service was about two football fields in length. I’m not even exaggerating. It was huge.
We waited in line for about an hour until about 10:30 p.m. and we only moved about 20 feet. My girlfriend and I made the decision to get out line and head to our gate because we weren’t about to miss our flight to Denver that takes off at 11 p.m. now.
We get to the gate and guess what? It got delayed to 1 a.m.
By this point, it was comical. There were drunks at the bar singing and playing their guitar so loudly that it could be heard over the already annoying airport music.
Us, along with hundreds of other stranded travelers, sat on the floor and waited.
At 1:30 a.m., we were finally able to get on the plane. I thought to myself, “At least we’re getting to Denver.”
Oh, how silly of me to think that. At 1:54 a.m., we still weren’t in the air. The pilot came on the intercom and informed us that they are having trouble communicating with the remote command tower or whatever it was. I was so tired that I didn’t really understanding what he was saying. The only thing I heard him say was, “If we’re not in the air in 20 minutes, we were going to have to exit the plane.”
My eyes rolled so far back to where I can see my brain pulsing with anger and outrage.
At 2:12 a.m., we were in the air.
HALLELUJAH!
We got to Denver and the plan had changed. We were going to get a rental car and just drive back home because there’s only one flight to Rock Springs and it’s at 9 p.m. So, we hopped on the Denver airport train and went to the A Terminal so we can exit and get a rental car.
But not so fast!
They don’t do one-way rentals and we were told there is only one rental car service here in Rock Springs.
So, by this point, it was 3:30 a.m. on a Tuesday and we were sitting next to the security line at the Denver airport. We were tired and almost out of options.
My girlfriend had the idea of taking the Greyhound. We looked up the times and when we would be getting back to Rock Springs and it left at 12:30 p.m. and would put us here by 8 p.m.
It would make the day long, but it would still put us back home two hours earlier than if we waited for our flight, which may or may not happen. We didn’t trust anything at this point.
We took the Greyhound and that is something I wouldn’t want for my worst enemy. It was a horrible experience. I think someone soiled themselves after driving through Rawlins and the whole bus smelled like a baby’s wet diaper.
I told myself after that trip that it would be a long time before I got back on a plane. I was ready to call my flying days over.
Fast forward a few weeks, my brother is graduating from Texas State University this weekend and I will be getting on a United flight from Rock Springs to Denver to Austin.
Wish me luck!
Tyler Johnson is the editor for the Rocket Miner in Rock Springs and Rawlins Times in Rawlins. He can be reached via email at tjohnson@rocketminer.com.
