Most of us often pass up scenic overlooks and rare sightings as we travel on life’s roads. This past Monday, on the way to White Pines Ski Resort and some enjoyable Nordic skiing, I saw a head turning sight. The sighting was a few miles north of Farson. In the middle of an open field, a hundred yards away from the highway, was a herd of 30-40 mule deer.
A herd of mule deer standing together grazing is a rare sight. I couldn’t pass up the opportunity, so I turned around and took pictures as those deer eyed my wife and me. Returning from our cross-country skiing, about 50 miles north of Farson, two calf elk were standing right near the road. I turned around to take pictures and to watch those beautiful calf elk as they too, were intent on watching us.
We live busy enough lives that many of us fail to stop to take pictures or to pull off when we come to a scenic overlook. Golfers can lose their temper hacking at a ball in a sand trap that got off course and made a hook into a scenic turn-out. Their partially buried golf ball doesn’t always make it out of the sand trap on the first swing. Have you ever noticed how a golf ball can defy movement as our hopes of making a decent score run amuck? Yet, in our sane, mature moments, how many of us would have to admit that a golf course with no sand traps or water hazards would be deadly dull?
I go golfing once in a blue moon, when all five of us brothers make it together for a reunion. I am ready for one more of those moments, and to see my lack of golfing skills send my ball into the trees or a pond. Yet, most of life isn’t skiing or golfing. Our lives are spent in scenic turn-outs we never planned, and in sand traps that are not fun at all.
King George V of England had a fearless intrepid spirit, but he was not strong or rugged in body. He once wrote a message to a young boy with telling words. He said, “In this world, it is not so much doing what we like to do, as it is liking what we have to do.”
It helps greatly to face hardship and disappointment as part of what is normal in life. There is value in facing life with a soldierly spirit, so that with the help of the Lord, we go on. Drifters have been heard to say, “I always keep the wind to my back.” That sounds admirable, but courage means, we have to face what is coming our way.
Sir Winston Churchill once was speaking in a gathering where the subject was how to survive in this world. One speaker commented that the only way to survive in this world was to retaliate, an eye for eye, a tooth for tooth and a bomb for a bomb. After the address, Sir Winston sidled up to the speaker and remarked, “Did you ever try to sting a bee?”
I am reminded of a clever poet named Cullen who was invited to a woman’s club to read his poems to them. Yet they denied him the courtesy of taking tea with their members. To end his program of witty poems, he added, “Poems are made by fools like me, but only God can come to tea.”
All of us can improve on not allowing life’s slights to become our only focus or our reason to fight. The barbs of antagonism and insult we all must face, must never become barbed fishhooks that catch us and reel us in. It has been said, “The measure of a man is the size of the thing it takes to get his goat.”
I have listened to a few fellow pastors over the years tell me that they will never help another traveler because they are all liars. Some have said that they will never perform another wedding, because all weddings they officiate in, end in divorce. Those are sad responses to the overwhelming opportunities God brings to us in life.
At age 72, Charles M. Schwab, a famous leader in the steel industry in past years, was roped into a petty lawsuit. A young man whom he had tried to help pressed him into the lawsuit. After finishing his testimony, Schwab asked the indulgence of the court to make a statement to those present. He said, “90% of all my troubles have been the result of being good to other people. I advise you who are starting out as young people, be hard-boiled, if you wish to avoid the kind of unpleasantness you have just witnessed today.” Then with a smile lighting up his face, he added, “but you will have to do without friends, and you won’t have much fun.”
You may travel to Pinedale many times and never see a herd of deer or two calf elk by the road. You may travel to Yellowstone and never see a wolf or a grizzly. Yet, the intrigue of going is knowing such sightings do happen. Keep your eyes open. There may be a bee you will never sting back or a blessing God sends your way.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.