I recently read an article in the April/May 2018 edition of Coach and the AD titled, “Becoming Defensive-Minded: Eight Concepts to Help Teams Dominate Their Opponents” by Coach Nathan Livesay, and as I read it, I quickly realized that these concepts could actually help me in my life not just as a coach on the basketball court.

The first concept the author spoke of was that in basketball, as obvious as this seems, you must take care of the basketball as you head towards the goal. You must take care of it because of its value. It is the “thing” that ultimately must go thru the hoop in order to score points. In life, you must guard/take care of those ‘things’ previous to you- your time, your resources, your sanity, your family, your job, your passions and more. If you lose those things, it will be hard to reach your end goals.

