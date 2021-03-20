Ten years ago, I read about the couple that has the world record for being married the longest. Their names were Herbert and Zelmyra Fisher of North Carolina. They were married 86 years. They are still in the Guinness Book of World Records for the longest marriage of a living couple. Herbert was 104, and Zelmyra was 101.
I read an interview with them that amazed me. One of the questions asked was, “At the end of a bad relationship day, what is the most important thing to remind yourselves?”
Their answer was, “Remember marriage is not a contest; never keep a score. God has put you together on the same team to win.”
Another question asked them was, “You got married very young, Herbert, you were 18, and Zelmyra, you were 15, how did you both manage to grow as individuals and yet not grow apart as a couple?”
Their answer was, “Everyone who plants a seed and harvests a crop celebrates together. We are individuals, but we accomplish more together.”
Question three of the 14 questions asked in their interview was, “What’s the one thing you have in common that transcends everything else?” Their immediate answer made me praise the Lord.
They replied, “We are both Christians and we believe in God. Marriage is a commitment to the Lord. We pray with each other and for each other every day.”
Today, I tried it again. I searched and found the longest married couple in 2021. It is two Nebraskans who celebrated 85 years of marriage on September 17, 2020. Ralph and Dorothy Kohler were married in 1935. The young couple, Ralph, 17, and Dorothy, 16, along with her mother, went to the Burt County Courthouse in Tekamah, Nebraska, 40 miles north of Omaha, to get married. The first judge they tried wouldn’t marry them. They looked and found a judge who said he would marry them.
Ralph said, “Everybody said it would never last. Boy, were they wrong! Neither of us either smoked or drank.”
Dorothy added, “I cooked, and he liked to eat,”
In life, there’s something to be said for being agreeable. They grew to love the passions of the other. Ralph said, “Dorothy loves ballroom dancing, and I love shooting clay targets. I joined her in ballroom dancing, and she joined me in trap shooting.”
Dorothy became a trap shooting national champ in 1952. They both convinced their son, Max, to join them in trap shooting. In 1952, father, mother, and son won the honor of being on the All-American Trap Team; and all three won their individual divisions.
As national trapshooting champions, Ralph and Dorothy are both honored in the Nebraska Hall of Fame. Ralph is widely known as a premier waterfowl hunter. Ducks Unlimited Inc. presented him with the Lifetime Achievement Award in 2003. But of the numerous awards he has received, his most treasured is the induction into the Legends of the Outdoors National Hall of Fame in 2006.
Ralph spent most of his years outdoors as a commercial waterfowl guide. He wrote a book about it, “Born to Hunt.” Over his career, Ralph entertained over 55,000 hunters and became well known not only throughout the United States but internationally as well.
With all these awards and outside attention, Ralph took special care to demonstrate his love for Dorothy. He is a romantic and has written her love poems, sent her flowers, supported her, and in 1969, he built her one of the largest and most beautiful homes in Tekamah.
When Dorothy suffered a stroke, she always reaches out for Ralph’s hand. He always takes her hand and says, “You’re still my girl.”
I researched interviews with couples married over 80 years and looked for their marriage advice. Here are the top-10 responses.
1) The secret to a long marriage is to just be nice to each other.
2) We don’t argue or have any fights. If we have a misunderstanding, we just talk it over.
3) Love at first sight is easy to understand; it’s when two people have been looking at each other for a lifetime that it becomes a miracle.
4) Happy marriages begin when we marry the ones we love, and they blossom when we love the ones we marry.
5) Love is quick to apologize and fast to forgive.
6) A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.
7) Never talk bad about your spouse to another person. It minimizes your spouses’ integrity, and it takes away from your character.
8) A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other.
9) We take marriage vows, not wishes.
10) Choose to love each other, even in those moments when you struggle to like each other. Love is a commitment, not a feeling.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.