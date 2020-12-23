Cheyenne, WY (82001)

Today

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph..

Tonight

Windy with partly cloudy skies. Low around 15F. Winds NW at 25 to 35 mph. Winds could occasionally gust over 50 mph.