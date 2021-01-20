Watching the season two finale of “The Mandalorian” and the first few episodes of “WandaVision” convinced me that my subscription to Disney+ is absolutely what I hoped it would be.
To be fair, I’ve been enjoying Disney+ for over a year, and it’s been well worth it already. I love Disney, Marvel, and Star Wars, so of course I love the platform. But the main reason I signed up for the streaming service in the first place was the original series Disney planned to make for it – specifically the Marvel and Star Wars series.
When “The Mandalorian,” the first of those original series, came out, I was excited – and then disappointed. I didn’t love it as much as I expected to. I’m well aware that’s an unpopular opinion, and most people loved it right away. But personally, the first season felt underwhelming. I started getting anxious to see what the other original series would be like.
Then, of course, many things were put on hold by the COVID-19 pandemic, including the Disney+ series that were in the works. We all had to wait longer than expected for even series that had already started filming to come out. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” was supposed to be the first Marvel series released (and was possibly the one I was most excited for), but it got pushed back. Even when things got back on track, schedules and plans had to be readjusted. And so the second season of “Mandalorian” came out before anything else, and “WandaVision” got moved up to become the first of the Marvel series.
I started watching the second season of “Mandalorian” out of curiosity for how it would compare to season one, and the hope it would be better. I wasn’t disappointed. The further the season went, the more I enjoyed it. By the finale, I was cheering and crying and fully on board with the show.
Then came the “WandaVision” premiere last week. Based on the trailer, I didn’t see how the show made any sense, but I was optimistic that I would enjoy it. When I actually watched the first episodes, I was relieved and excited – the show met my expectations and left me excited that the rest of the series has the potential to exceed them.
Season two of “The Mandalorian” and the first episodes of “WandaVision'' are exactly what I wanted from the original Disney+ series. They are unique, creating something totally different from the film universes they come from, but managing to ultimately match the same level of quality. Watching both series, it’s obvious that the writers, filmmakers, and cast had fun playing around with the universes and characters. But you can also see how they build toward stories that tie into the films in exciting and meaningful ways.
With the first original series doing so well, and a slew of other series that are on their way for both Star Wars and Marvel, I’m happy I’d already planned on keeping my Disney+ subscription for a long time.