From the moment Tony Stark, played by Robert Downey Jr., declared to the world “I am Iron Man,” Marvel set something in motion that would change not only superhero movies, but the whole film industry. Now Marvel’s original Disney+ series are once again upping the stakes, adding another layer, and reinventing the way entertainment works.
As a Marvel fan, I’m here for it.
But in case you’re not a Marvel fan and haven’t been paying attention, let me give a quick summary of how Marvel has done something that’s never been done before. Over the last dozen years or so, Marvel has made roughly half a dozen films that together make up the “Marvel cinematic universe” (or “MCU”), where all the films are connected. Some films stand more or less on their own, while others build on previous films’ stories, but they all tie together, and characters work together in main films and regularly appear in each other’s individual films. The MCU isn’t just a series of movies, like “Star Wars.” It’s multiple film series, all of which are closely interconnected and need each other to fully make sense.
Now Marvel is changing the game again by adding original Disney+ series to the MCU. “WandaVision” was the first to come out, “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” just finished, and “Loki” is next on the slate with the first episode releasing June 11. By adding full episodic series that are integral to the films’ characters and plots, Marvel has once again done something new — and is continuing to make it work in ingenious ways.
To be fair, Marvel has had previous television series that tie in to the MCU, such as “Marvel’s Agents of SHIELD” and “Agent Carter,” which deserve recognition and appreciation. However, even though these series had some characters who appeared in the films, and had storylines that connected to the main plot, the connections were loose at best. For the most part, these shows focused on their own unique characters and storylines that didn’t have much, if any, impact on the MCU’s main characters or the course of the overarching plot.
The new Disney+ shows, on the other hand, build directly on main storylines and characters, and are being used to set up for upcoming Marvel films. Basically, you don’t have to watch “Agent Carter” or “Agents of SHIELD” to keep up with the MCU, but you will have to watch the new shows if you want to understand what’s coming next.
Part of the genius of Marvel is in the way they use familiar entertainment formats in new ways. The films function as a sort of ongoing series made up of full-length movies. Now the series are functioning like another movie made up of shorter episodes.
For those who haven’t kept up with Marvel, the concept may seem a little crazy — having to watch almost 50 hours’ worth of movies, and now adding another roughly 12 hours of new shows, all of which is necessary to know what’s going on. But most Marvel fans, rather than being overwhelmed by the amount of content, are eagerly waiting to get more. Because here’s the thing about Marvel:
It’s all so good.
The films are incredibly well-made, from the production to the acting to the writing. They’re also not all the same thing over and over. The films use a wide variety of styles and tones. While they all fall into the superhero genre, they manage to bring in different genres and influences as well. Some movies are action-focused, others are comedies, others are dramas. The films feature compelling storylines and complex characters who have time to develop and grow over the course of more than just one movie.
Now the Disney+ series are rising to the same level and maintaining the feel of the MCU in an extended format. The production, acting, and writing all reach the same high quality as the movies — unlike the previous TV series, which, fun as they are, just didn’t have the budget or ability to maintain that level.
The news shows have also already proven that they, like the films, won’t all be the same. “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” were extremely different in their styles and tones. “WandaVision” was innovative and complicated, constantly keeping viewers guessing while mixing humor and emotion. “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” felt more like a classic Marvel film, full of action and thought-provoking themes.
A new advantage the original series bring to the MCU is the chance to spend even more time developing specific characters and stories. In particular, fans get more time with characters who have previously been more on the sidelines, but are stepping up to become some of the main characters in upcoming films. Since character-driven stories are my favorite, and these new shows focus on some of my favorite characters, I was especially excited to get so much new character development.
I also appreciated how both “WandaVision” and “The Falcon and the Winter Soldier” were willing to tackle difficult but important and relevant topics, from grief and depression to racism and patriotism. They also addressed these themes in ways that weren’t preachy, but instead felt nuanced, complex, and realistic.
And in the end, I believe that’s one of the main reasons Marvel fans happily watch and rewatch 62 hours of content and keep asking for more — Marvel has managed to take stories about superheroes, gods, and aliens, and make them realistic and relatable. Through the lens of fiction, Marvel gives us characters we can empathize with and themes we can be inspired by. That’s what all great stories do, especially speculative fiction (which includes superhero stories) — they use a reality different from ours to make us see a new perspective that helps us better understand our own reality.
Marvel has revolutionized entertainment by finding new formats for telling stories, also changing the way those stories are consumed. And through their creativity, they have also found unique ways to make those stories even more powerful.
