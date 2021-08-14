Sometimes, an event in a day becomes a focus that indelibly is etched on our hearts and minds. Today, was such a day!
A family drove up to our church seeking help from Missouri. The husband and wife were on a trip that John was hoping to give his wife as a last trip. His wife had experienced a rough battle with cancer on her brain 10 years ago, and she was apparently healed, but it came back this year. The man and his wife had a little boy that was “bugs ear” cute, named Dennis, and he could talk a mile a minute. They also had a little girl, Jolene, who was a baby in arms.
The husband decided when his wife’s cancer came back to take her on a last trip out West, and their next stop was Nevada. Their minivan was dangerously loaded down, and the tires were not ready for a long trip. The left rear tire was ready to blow out, and one tire shop quoted a new tire, a P205/75R-15, mounted and balanced, for $118.62, which seemed like a great deal, except for the fact that this wife, with much on her mind, laid down her wallet at a local gas station to pay cash first, and looking aside, the wallet vanished.
The gas station manager went ahead and filled their minivan with gas. As John was filling his tank, he noticed the precarious nature of the left rear tire. It wouldn’t make the trip as far as Little America. The station recommended they come and ask for Travelers Assistance.
I saw the quote for the tire, but the family had most all their funds in this lady’s stolen wallet. Things like this happen, and none of us are immune. When they arrived here, I didn’t know the details of the reason for their journey west. Our secretary learned those details as the story came outside her office, as John came to ask if we could help buy this new tire.
Over the years, we have called different tire shops and had most of them find a tire that is used that they have sold us for a “song.” I began my search going from one tire store to another. After trying two reputable shops, the man on the line suggested I contact Ron at another nearby tire store. When I called, this manager told me. “If I have the tire, I will mount and balance it and put it on their minivan for free.”
When we got to the tire store, Ron had found two tires that would work which were P215/75R-15. John had recently replaced another tire at a tire shop on the way from Missouri to here. John never wanted to part with the P205 new tire, so the manager suggested his P215’s for the back and this new P205 for the spare. Now to complicate the issue; when the new P205 tire was put on, the flat spare was fixed, but since it goes immediately under the minivan behind the front tires, the odd placement led to the spare not being put on, so John had no rim or spare tire.
Ron didn’t want to help with the two used P215s on the back of the minivan, without providing a spare. He had hundreds of old rims out back to choose from, but not a one matched the size for the new tire John had on the back right hand side — the P205. Amazingly, Ron simply went inside his tire shop and grabbed a brand-new rim. Then he had his men mount the new tire on the new rim so his two used P215 tires on the back would have matching P215 rims.
All in all, the cost Ron charged was zero, plus he topped off John’s minivan oil with an extra quart of oil. I know that no manager could make a living with those kinds of gifts very often. When I returned to my office at church, I told the folks there about the generosity and kindness of this manager. Later, my secretary told me the cancer part of the story that I knew nothing of before.
As I pen these words today, I recognize the hand of God upon this little family, carrying such a heavy load, and hoping for a good trip together, a trip that may be their last before this wife dies. God orchestrated what happened, and God moved the heart of Ron to open his arms in love to meet the pressing need. I tried to pay the bill, but this manager wouldn’t hear of it.
He said, “Have a safe trip.”
The man and his wife said, “Thank you and God bless you.”
I followed the loaded-down car as John pulled out of the shop. On top of the minivan were plastic containers at least 4 feet high and all tied together with some straps. I wish I knew the end of this story. But I don’t. What can I do or what can you do? We can pray for this little family for safe travels, for God’s hand of healing on this precious woman, and help for this dear husband and these two little children, if this is the last journey they have together.
You can pray with me, can’t you? Maybe God has a few more miracles yet ahead!
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.