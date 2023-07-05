There are few things that we in Wyoming hate more than taxes. This sentiment was on full display at recent meetings of the legislature’s Revenue Committee, where legislators heard significant public comment decrying increases in property taxes and urging the legislature to do something about it. Some commenters said their property tax bills have nearly doubled since 2020, while certain others suggested cutting state spending, and specifically state spending on mental health treatment, presumably to reduce the need for revenue from property taxes.

Despite how it may seem, property tax rates have not gone up. Instead, the increase in property tax bills has primarily come from an increase in property values. As anyone looking to buy or sell a house will tell you, home prices have increased substantially over the past few years. Because our property taxes are based on the property’s assessed value, as property values go up, so do the amount of taxes owed.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus