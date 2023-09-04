Modern political campaigns have given rise to a new breed of politician: the performance artist. This type of candidate is known less for their ideas or qualifications and more for their attention-grabbing antics. Whether it be through bombastic statements or through policy proposals with no basis in reality, this type of candidate is far more concerned with performance over policy.

Unfortunately, the performance artist has become a common occurrence in our political world. Bolstered by social media and 24-hour news cycles, they are inescapable. Performance artist politicians take away from the substantive and capable candidates that should be getting fair consideration, leaving us all worse off for their efforts.

