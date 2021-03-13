Back in 1787, Alexander Tyler, a Scottish history professor at the University of Edinburgh, spoke about the fall of the Athenian Republic 2,000 years earlier. He said back then, “A democracy is always temporary in nature; it simply cannot exist as a permanent form of government. A democracy will continue to exist up until the time that voters discover they can vote themselves generous gifts from the public treasury. From that moment on, the majority always votes for the candidates who promise the most benefits from the public treasury, with the result that every democracy will finally collapse, due to loosened fiscal policy, which is always followed by a dictatorship. The average age of the world’s greatest civilizations from the beginning of history, has been about 200 years. During those 200 years, those nations always progressed through the following sequence: 1. From bondage to spiritual faith. 2. From spiritual faith to great courage. 3. From courage to liberty. 4. From liberty to abundance. 5. From abundance to complacency. 6. From complacency to apathy. 7. From apathy to dependence. 8. From dependence back into bondage.”
Applying that natural progressive sequence to our country, Dr. Joseph Olson, professor of Hamlin University School of Law in St. Paul, Minnesota, believes America is somewhere between the complacency and apathy phase. What phase do you believe our nation is in?
I love my country, as I hope you do. I am praying for our nation. Yet I tremble at times when I think of how easily we could, just like Athens, come to a screeching halt. We could so easily find ourselves without the mooring or guidance, or help from God above, to survive the forces that are out to trip us up and bring us down in this great country we love.
In spite of what we see before our eyes, that tempts us to curse the darkness, how many of us are looking for signs of God’s deliverance? Our history, for those who take time to study, is replete with tracings of God’s hand in the revivals and awakenings that literally stopped the mouths of lions of evil out to destroy our nation. Each awakening period in our history brought a halt to business as usual. Rather, businessmen met together in cities at lunch times for prayer. Farmers grouped together in small groups to study the Word of God. Women banned together in groups to fast and pray for our nation.
Young people got together on college campuses to pray and seek God’s face for God to bring our nation back to God. These young people led the way in missionary movements that have encircled our globe, taking the Gospel of the Lord Jesus Christ to the least, the lost, and the lonely, to the islands of the sea, to the heart of tribes that were once cannibalistic, and some of those precious young people have brought the Gospel to the nations, losing their lives in the process.
Nevertheless, I look around our nation today, and I see a movement from God, seeking God’s face in prayer. This prayer movement is thrilling my soul, and giving me hope for America. I know the day is dark. When we read bills in Congress that are attempting to secure a denial of our own individuality as a people who were made in God’s image, male and female, it is a dark day. This move on is attempting to barter our individuality and gender, on the altar of expedience and the immediate lusts we have.
Each of you know, that in your DNA, as well as in your obvious appearance at birth, the delivering doctor announced, “It’s a girl!” or “It’s a boy!” Why is that important? It is important because we can measure our fall from God’s grace or our return to truth and righteousness as a nation, by our willingness to admit God made no mistake when He created us male and female.
As millions in America are in small prayer groups in cities and in the countryside, in little hamlets, and in highly populated suburbs, God is hearing our cries and our prayers. Our nation is like a sinking barge. We must throw off our excess baggage of lusts, our blindness to our gender identity, and our desiring to deny any voice to those who may disagree with us. It is time to seek the Lord and to seek the truth! It is time to quit trying to cancel voices that are calling us back to God. It is time to open our blind eyes to God calling gently but winsomely to our nation.
Only God can turn around this barge of ours in America. Only God can head us back upstream toward another spiritual awakening, rather than floating and sinking downriver toward destruction. God is at work in America. It’s always darkest before the dawn.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 44 years.