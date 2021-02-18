The rock band The Matches never quite reached success by most music industry standards. But “Bleeding Audio,” a music documentary that gives an inside look at the band’s story, reexamines the concept of what it means to be successful.
“Bleeding Audio” is one of many films being shared through the Slamdance Film Festival, going on virtually through Feb. 25. This film is the only music documentary in the festival, and even on its own it’s worth the $10 that will give you access to all the other Slamdance selections as well.
I had the opportunity to pre-screen “Bleeding Audio” and do a Zoom interview with the film’s director Chelsea Christer and The Matches band member Justin San Souci. Through watching the film and discussing it with Chelsea and Justin, I was impressed with the quality of the filmmaking, the power of The Matches’ story, and the importance of the films’ messages.
“Bleeding Audio” is the type of documentary I love to watch — namely, the type that makes me forget I’m watching a documentary. From beginning to end, it kept my attention, moving smoothly between interviews, video clips, photos, amusing animations, and anything else needed to share The Matches’ journey. The film also carefully maintains a balance between exploring the complicated nature of the music industry and staying connected to the personal experiences of the band.
And the personal journey of The Matches — of Shawn, Justin, Matt, and Jon — is what makes this documentary so captivating. The film gives an intimate inside look at the behind-the-scenes of the band’s story, from their humble beginnings to their breakthroughs to their years of grueling tours, then to the circumstances that ultimately led to the group’s disbanding. Through the film’s willingness to not shy away from harsh realities and the vulnerability of the band members as they recount their experiences, “Bleeding Audio” keeps things real.
“It was kind of like being snapped out of a dream when I started learning the truth of what goes on behind the scenes,” Chelsea, the director, admitted. “I didn’t want to hide behind all the glamour that a lot of music docs do,” she said. “I wanted to show that ‘this is real life, guys.’”
But for all it’s honesty, the film doesn’t get lost in pessimism. It follows the band into their darkest moments, but also follows them out again — into their changed perspectives of themselves and their dreams, and up to the point where they literally got the band back together and reconnected to the community that inspired them to begin with. It ends with hope, as all the best stories do.
As much as the film keeps things real and shares nothing but true events, it also plays out like a well-written fictional narrative. The Matches’ story can line up perfectly with the hero’s journey literary template, from the meeting of the mentor to the abyss to the return. The fact that our heroes wield guitars instead of swords doesn’t mean their journey is any less exciting or engaging.
The story of The Matches touches on a number of important questions and concepts, but perhaps the most powerful is the idea of what it means to be successful and to follow your dreams. Justin, who plays bass for The Matches, was the first to leave the band when they originally broke apart. He admitted that there is a generally-accepted concept that you won’t be fulfilled if you don’t follow your dreams and that if you don’t stick it out you are failing, but sometimes “you have to reframe your dreams and what you want to accomplish.” Justin also learned from personal experience that “sometimes the dream you have is not attainable, it’s not healthy, it’s not actually what you really want to be doing,” and that sometimes finding happiness means you have to “explore other dreams.”
Connected to the concept of what it means to follow your dreams is the question of what achieving success actually looks like. Justin readily admitted: “we didn’t reach the top pinnacle of success as a band,” especially considering their early considerations of success in terms of money or crowd size. But he also realized that their success came in different, perhaps even more meaningful, ways.
“We were able to build a really strong and wonderful community and had a really supportive fanbase that has stuck with us for a long time, and that’s all part of success,” Justin said. “You don’t have to walk away with a retirement, you can walk away with love and support and art that you’re proud of.”
A quote from the documentary sums it up well: “There’s no level that means you made it. Any artist that gets to create something that changes anyone’s life has made it.”
I encourage everyone to watch “Bleeding Audio,” because, whether you like rock music or not, it’s hard not to be captivated by The Matches’ story, and the film’s fresh perspective on success is one we could all stand to hear.
(Note that the film contains strong language.)
Hannah Romero is the digital media manager at the Rocket-Miner. She can be contacted at hromero@rocketminer.com. To watch Hannah’s full interview, see the video “Rocket Talks Entertainment: Bleeding Audio interview with Chelsea Christer and Justin San Souci” shared on the Rocket Miner Rocket Talks YouTube channel and on rocketminer.com.