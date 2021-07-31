Frederick Faber, the hymnwriter, perhaps more than any writer I know, captures the truth about judging others. One of his greatest quotes is, “With regard to our judgment of others, we may safely say there has never lived a Christian that did not, at some time have to repent for judging his fellows too harshly. And on the other hand, there never has lived a Christian that ever had to repent of being too loving, compassionate, or charitable.”
Truthfully, all of us judge too harshly at times, tending toward putting the worst light upon what we see or hear about others, and making small, if any allowance for the hidden virtues, that are in others. Without knowing why, most of us unwittingly judge others by the worst parts of our own disposition, while judging ourselves by the best parts of us.
Evil is not the possession only of others, while goodness is peculiarly our own. Many people mistakenly believe that the power to detect evil in other people is a special gift from God. Many times, the power to see evil in others is immaturity in our own lives and it is a sign of little grace, that makes our judgments so severe.
Those who go on witch-hunts in other lives rarely come up empty in their hunt. Evil is rampant. Evil can be found in all our lives, if, the search is deep enough and long enough. The habit of being suspicious is the road to ruin on the road of love. Too seldom do we work hard to pay honest compliments and too often are we way too quick to find evil lurking in another’s life.
Judging with severity is a thing of pride that makes us hardest on others of our own profession. When do we hear of musicians speaking high words of commendation upon fellow musicians? When do we hear pastors applauding pastors? When do we hear doctors recommending doctors?
Thank God it happens at times, but often it is the exception to the rule. Dr. George Watson, in his book, “A Pot of Oil,” writes, “When we see evil in others, we never can see the amount of inward resistance which the person has given to the evil, or the amount of humiliation and sorrow which they may have for their own failures and defects. The attacks of temptation that we all feel are invisible attacks that no one knows the fullness of, save God and ourselves.”
All of us tend toward blind spots and some personal inconsistencies, often glaring inconsistencies. Evil shocks us and startles us, but goodness is usually quiet, hidden and even unobserved. When people tell us that we have many defects in our lives, it never hurts to tell them that our own list of our own defects probably is a much larger list than their list for us.
Have I failed in this error of being too quick in judgment or too severe in a judgment? I admit I have. Perhaps, with me, you will admit the same. It is always sad to face those moments when we realize our judgment of another was too harsh. Nevertheless, I hope all of us always, will take the time and face up to repenting of our too quick judgments when God the Holy Spirit points it out to us. Obviously, the balance of being too quick to judge and too severe when we judge is, overlooking damaging defects in a friend, and knowing the consequence of such actions, and failing to let them know of the danger.
Patient, gentle love is the goal we all need to pursue. Such love is not love if we flatter and fail to warn a friend of danger ahead. The Book of Proverbs speaks of the preference of the wounds of a friend to the kisses of an enemy. Compassion does make many allowances for others, but it refuses to look away and ignore the dangers of a blind spot in a friend that is threatening his or her home, marriage, job, or future.
Love covers, but love does not cover up. There is a huge difference. Love helps others face up to a need in a gentle manner, but it never condemns, destroys, and ruins another’s reputation by insinuation, gossip, or accusation. It takes little effort to slander and gossip, and it does less good to curse the darkness. It takes faith, hope, and love to light a candle for others to see by.
Someday, when the Lord evaluates our lives, and gives crowns to those who know Him personally, He will not reward our severe criticisms. He will reward our love.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.