Standing up for what we believe ought to be the hallmark of each of our lives.
Each generation has seen issues brought to the table that call for moral giants to stand up and speak. One man who spoke up in his generation was Gilbert Keith Chesterton, who was often called G.K. Chesterton.
He was born in London, England on May 29, 1874. Though he was a man of strong opinions, he maintained warm relationships with two men in his day with whom he vehemently disagreed. They were George Bernard Shaw and H. G. Wells.
In his day, he opposed the Boer War. In 1922, in the face of a very progressive idea called eugenics, G. K. attacked this idea, that the human-race should breed a superior version of itself. History demonstrated the wisdom of his once thought to be “reactionary views.” The Nazi experience clearly showed the evil of eugenics.
G. K. was a prolific and gifted poet, writer, and journalist. G. K. was the father of the “small is beautiful” movement and is often credited with provoking Gandhi to seek a “genuine” nationalism for India.
Many of G. K.’s 69 published books are still in print including his 1910 “What’s Wrong with the World?” What stands out to me most about G.K. is what he had to say about employers looking for good employees. In the last few years, I don’t know how many employers have told me it is extremely difficult to find reliable employees in the work force.
Most often, these employers cite the drug issue and the common lot of employers finding out multiplied hundreds and thousands of applicants cannot pass a simple drug test. One employer told me in one month he had 50 applicants for one job, and none of the applicants could pass the drug test.
G.K. said, “If I were a landlord, what I would most want to know about prospective tenants would not be about their former employment, nor their past income, but their beliefs, if there was any way I could truly find them out. For it would be their beliefs that determine their honesty, their relationships, and their stewardship of property.”
He is right.
An adequate income is no proof or guarantee against dishonesty. A reputable job is no guarantee against being a “prodigal” in morals. What we believe is not a mere “off the cuff set of answers” we give to an opinion survey. Our beliefs are the deepest characteristics of each of us.
As I look back on bringing up seven sons and daughters in this beloved city of Rock Springs, I recall well telling each of my children in their teens, to go after a part time job or summer job humbly, but honestly. I instructed them to tell their potential employer that they desired a job in which they would gladly work long hours.
But I also instructed them to always tell the boss that they were unavailable for work on Sundays, all day, and Wednesday evenings. Those hours were part of their faith and moral fabric, and those times were allocated for worship in their local church. Looking back, none of our seven children were denied good jobs. Rather, their designated times of worship were honored. Their faith expressed honestly made their employers trust them more.
It is already February, and college students returning from the university will be exploring summer job opportunities. I wonder how many of them will remember to put God first on their stating of preferences of times to work. Perhaps today in 2021, both employers and employees are afraid to follow this dream of letting beliefs rise to the top in employment.
Bob Biehl, a corporate expert, said, “Dreams are like soap bubbles floating close to jagged rocks on a windy day.” Over the last 54 years of ministry, I have heard multiplied dozens of young people tell me they have to work Sundays, so they cannot worship. That makes me weep for so many who haven’t given time for their worship dreams to grow deep roots.
If we have the courage to let our desires to worship precede our other dreams, no hurricane can destroy them. As one employer told me, “Few people hold beliefs and faith high, and they would rather work at the very times you want to worship.”
It is certainly the right of any employer to seek employees who will work Sundays and Wednesday evenings. But it is also the right of any employee to make it clear which hours he is able to work. Thank the Lord, there are still many employers who want their employees to have time to worship God in America.