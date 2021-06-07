With the NHL playoffs about halfway complete now, I have had a few people ask me who I think will be the last two teams standing.
For me, this question is easy to answer. As of right now, the last two teams I see competing for the Stanley Cup are the Tampa Bay Lightning and the Colorado Avalanche. Although some might say I am being biased due to being a die-hard Avs fan, the truth is that I have been predicting them to go to the finals all year long.
Not only have the Avalanche been one of the top teams in the entire NHL for the past few years now, but last postseason alone we truly got to see just how ready this team is to win now. If not for starting goaltender Phillip Grubauer getting hurt, I guarantee they would have beaten Dallas in the second round and found themselves playing Tampa in last year’s Stanley Cup Finals.
Don’t get me wrong, I’m not saying we would have beaten Tampa a year ago. In my eyes, the Lightning were clearly the best team in 2020 and rightfully deserved to win the cup. However, with a healthy lineup, the Avalanche would have given the Lightning a much stronger run for their money than what the Stars gave them.
Fast forward one year later, after the addition of a few key veterans, and with our younger prospects developing ahead of schedule, the time for Colorado to win the Stanley Cup is literally right now. Next to having Nathan Mackinnon, who is arguably one of the top two players in the world on our team, on top of a goaltender who has been playing lights out since day one and is now being nominated for this year’s vezina trophy, going down the list, there is no other organization that has more depth on their roster than we do. From top to bottom, the Avs lineup is completely stacked and loaded with all-star caliber players at every position.
Like I have been saying all season long, the only two teams that I think even have a shot at keeping up with my Avalanche are the Las Vegas Golden Knights and last year’s defending world champions, the Tampa Bay Lightning. And because Vegas happens to be in our division this season, there is no chance we will be seeing them in the finals. In fact, both the Avs and the Knights are currently tied two games a piece with the winner advancing to play the North division in the third round.
Because of COVID and the league making the decision to change this year’s playoff format, the two best teams who finished tied with 82 points at the end of the regular season are now being forced to meet in the second round rather than the conference finals or better yet the cup finals. This to me makes no sense, but at the end of the day, I keep reminding myself that it doesn’t matter who we play at what point. Even if the playoff format was the same as usual, we would still have to get through Vegas at some point anyways to reach the finals.
That being said, if we do happen to get past the Knights, which I think we will, the only team I believe that will be standing in our way of a third Stanley Cup Championship is the Lightning. After bringing back almost every player from last year’s championship team, not only is it Tampa’s roster that has me a little worried, but also their special teams. For those of you who watch hockey and have been keeping up on this year’s playoffs, I am sure you would agree with me when I say that the Lightning’s power play looks second to none and that their goalkeeper Andrei Vasilevskiy has been a brick wall between the pipes. Now, take all of that and add in the fact that Tampa is a playoff experienced team that knows what it takes to win and will do everything in their power to capture that sense of glory again. That combination right there is what makes them such a dangerous opponent.
For all of you sports fans out there, it doesn’t matter what sport it may be, you know that the playoffs are a completely different animal than the regular season. In order to make a deep run, it requires speed, skill, grit, and a whole other level of mental toughness. When it comes to the playoffs, you are only as strong as your weakest link. So far, the only two teams that don’t seem to have many weaknesses are the Avalanche and the Lightning. If somehow my prediction does come true, and these two franchises do end up playing each other in the finals, you can bet that I’ll be putting all of my money on the Avs to win in six.
GO AVS GO!!!
Wesley Magagna is a sports reporter for the Rocket Miner newspaper. You can contact him at sports@rocketminer.com or follow on him Twitter @WesleyMagagna.