What are your guilty pleasures?
Maybe it’s liking Hallmark movies, or collecting horror figurines, or listening to Taylor Swift. What do you enjoy doing that you feel guilty for? And why do you feel guilty?
There are a few different things people mean when they use the term “guilty pleasure.” Some people use it to refer to an action they do that they know is bad for them, like smoking. That’s not what I’m addressing today. (All I’ll say there is, please take care of yourself.)
There are two other common meanings behind the concept of a guilty pleasure, and they’re usually applied to entertainment and hobbies.
One meaning is explained well by Wikipedia: “something, such as a movie, television program, or piece of music, that one enjoys despite feeling that it is not generally held in high regard.” Sometimes we like things while being fully aware they are not good quality. These guilty pleasures are the “junk food” of entertainment — trashy novels, poorly-made movies, ridiculous TV series, etc.
In this context, “guilty pleasure” becomes a self-aware, tongue-in-cheek description. “I know it’s awful, but it’s my guilty pleasure.” In that context, I’m fine with the term. If you can recognize the problems with something but enjoy it for what it is (or even for the fact that it’s laughably bad), go for it.
The type of guilty pleasure I want to talk about is what is described by Dictionary.com: “an activity or piece of media that someone enjoys but would be embarrassed by if other people found out about it.”
This is the type of guilty pleasure that I believe shouldn't exist.
Too often, people feel guilty for liking things when they shouldn’t have to. This may be because an individual made fun of them, or because they feel pressure from society to view certain things in certain ways. Either way, when people are shamed for something they enjoy, it usually leads to them hiding things they like, undermining the fact that they like them, or giving up those things altogether. It leads to embarrassment, shame, and, yes, actual (unnecessary) guilt.
I’ve had lots of guilty pleasures in my life, and they started early. Being the youngest of four children, I had to deal with my siblings making fun of things I liked. I got very upset when they mocked “Bear in the Big Blue House” or complained about my Poo-Chi being annoying. (Look those up if you haven’t heard of them. The late 90s and early 2000s were a wild time.)
I know my siblings were just kids and didn’t mean any harm (and we laugh about those things now). Still, it set a precedent in my little mind to feel embarrassed about things I thought were fun.
The older I got, the more I reevaluated what I liked based on the opinions of not only people in my life, but society in general. As just one example, I literally hid to watch anime as a preteen because I was told it was dumb.
I even learned to tone down my enthusiasm about things I liked. I became an avid “Lord of the Rings” fan when I was young, and I certainly didn’t hide it. But when my friends started to tease me about being “obsessed,” I felt hurt and confused. I was just trying to share something that was incredibly important to me, but their words made me worry that I was weird.
My struggle with guilty pleasures is largely connected to the fact that I’ve always been torn between two competing facets of my personality — I’m very passionate about things I enjoy, but I’m also very sensitive about other people’s opinions of me.
When I find something I like, I get extremely excited about it. I want to listen to all the songs, watch all the episodes, look up interviews, know random details, buy merchandise, etc. And I very much want to tell other people about how amazing that thing is. But I care a lot — too much — about what people think. So if the thing I enjoy is something I think other people might see as dumb or weird, I tend to hide or downplay it.
Lately I’ve been realizing how stupid that is.
Ironically, one of the biggest things helping me get over feeling guilty is what I thought would be my newest “guilty pleasure” — BTS.
I had heard of K-Pop (Korean pop music) before, but started to explore it for myself at the beginning of this year. Since BTS is the biggest name attached to the genre and the most accessible, it didn’t take long for me to look them up. But at first I didn’t want to. I told myself that they’re just a boy band that crazy preteen girls scream over, that they’re too hyped, that their music is probably weird. So when I started to listen to their songs and watch interviews with the members, and when I started to love everything about them almost instantly, I also instantly started feeling guilty for loving them.
One of the beautiful things about BTS, though, is that some of the main messages they share fly straight in the face of the concept of guilty pleasures. Through their song lyrics, their “Love Myself” UNICEF campaign, and their words to fans, the members of BTS encourage everyone to love and accept themselves and to live authentically. This includes the concept of doing things that make you happy, regardless of other people’s opinions. So I decided to listen to them, and to love them without feeling guilty for it.
That decision was put to the test in an interesting way when I found out that BTS collaborated with the company Line Friends to create a series of characters called BT21. These cute animal (and alien) characters are used in animations, but also in merchandise. I instantly loved the characters, and the stuffed animals and pillows they made out of them. I wanted them, but I hesitated. Should I really spend money on some funny and even weird looking characters, let alone get stuffed animals or pillows that could be seen as childish and silly? Would people think that was goofy or weird?
Then I realized, I didn’t care — I loved them, I wanted them, I knew they would make me happy, and why did it matter what anyone else thought? I bought the pillows. And I don’t regret it at all. (I don’t have all seven yet, but I plan to get them all eventually because I love the ones I have so much.)
All of this has helped me realize how much I hate the whole concept of guilty pleasures. Especially when it comes to harmless things like entertainment and hobbies, we all have different opinions and interests, and we should all be able to enjoy them.
If you don’t understand or like something that someone else does, don’t shame them for it, and be careful even with what you may think is harmless teasing. Don’t be the reason someone hides or feels needlessly embarrassed by something they enjoy.
And when it comes to the things you enjoy, learn to openly love the things that you love and embrace the things that make you happy. Don’t worry about other people’s opinions.
Don’t feel guilty about the things that make you happy.