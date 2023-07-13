In the forward of a book entitled, “Recovering Biblical Manhood and Womanhood,” written in 1991, and renewed in copyright in 2021, by John Piper and Wayne Grudem, I read the forward title, “For Single Men and Women (and the Rest of Us.)” John Piper wrote, “We know you are there—almost sixty million of you in America. And we are listening. One of the most important things we have learned is that we do not know what it is like to be single in America today—at least not the way you know it.” I have a prayer list of single men and women I pray for, that God will provide each of them a loving and caring spouse in His good time. A older single lady, Margaret Clarkson wrote, “Because married people were all single once, they tend to think that they know all there is to know about singleness. I suggest this is not so, that there is a vast difference between being single at 25 or 30, with marriage still a viable possibility, and being single at 45 or 50 or 60, with little or no prospect of ever being anything else. Singleness has a cumulative effect on the human spirit which is entirely different at 50 than at 30.”

Marriage is not the final destiny of any human, but in each of our lives, married or unmarried, marriage is a gift of God that is cherished, sought after, and then sadly for many married people and unmarried people, not the pot of gold they had hoped for at the end of the rainbow, or the gold that ever seems to be found, or available. Our Lord Jesus, while on earth, the only human being on earth not to sin, as the Son of Man and the Son of God, Jesus was never married.

