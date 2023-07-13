In the forward of a book entitled, “Recovering Biblical Manhood and Womanhood,” written in 1991, and renewed in copyright in 2021, by John Piper and Wayne Grudem, I read the forward title, “For Single Men and Women (and the Rest of Us.)” John Piper wrote, “We know you are there—almost sixty million of you in America. And we are listening. One of the most important things we have learned is that we do not know what it is like to be single in America today—at least not the way you know it.” I have a prayer list of single men and women I pray for, that God will provide each of them a loving and caring spouse in His good time. A older single lady, Margaret Clarkson wrote, “Because married people were all single once, they tend to think that they know all there is to know about singleness. I suggest this is not so, that there is a vast difference between being single at 25 or 30, with marriage still a viable possibility, and being single at 45 or 50 or 60, with little or no prospect of ever being anything else. Singleness has a cumulative effect on the human spirit which is entirely different at 50 than at 30.”
Marriage is not the final destiny of any human, but in each of our lives, married or unmarried, marriage is a gift of God that is cherished, sought after, and then sadly for many married people and unmarried people, not the pot of gold they had hoped for at the end of the rainbow, or the gold that ever seems to be found, or available. Our Lord Jesus, while on earth, the only human being on earth not to sin, as the Son of Man and the Son of God, Jesus was never married.
Celibacy, for some, can be a gift, but for others, it is a hope that is met with sadness in unrequited love. In Kenya, Rhena Taylor wrote, “Being single has meant that I am free to take risks that I might not take were I a mother of a family dependent on me. Being single has given me freedom to move around the world, without having to pack 7 up a household first. And this freedom has brought to me moments that I would not trade for anything else this side of eternity.”
A man named Trevor Douglas similarly describes his feelings of freedom, saying, “The first advantage of being single is that it’s best adapted to perilous situations. In rugged life among primitive tribes, in guerilla-infested areas, or in disease and famine, the single man has only himself to worry about…The single lifestyle enables one to get the most out of the time God gives for his work…One of my chief delights is that I don’t have to fit my ministry around a family schedule. I don’t have to be home at a certain time each night. My time is the Filipinos’ time.” It is true that some singles are satisfied as they are, and there is nothing neurotic about them. They are happy and refreshingly human.
Yet, not all, or most singles are truly happy with singleness. Loneliness can take a heavy toll. God knew the human need for companionship, and He Himself said, “It is not good for man to be alone.” One man openly said, “Christmas is especially bad. That’s the hardest. Once I was invited to spend Christmas with a family, but after I got there, I wished I had never gone. I felt like they were just trying to do me a favor. I felt like an intruder. Next Christmas, I drove off in my car far away, rented a motel room, and sat there and cried.”
Some singles write about the courage they have from God to stay single. Not all combinations of men and women are good husband or wife material. Not all men are ready to be fathers, and not all women are ready to be mothers. Some men and women are prone to dark moods, and others are fearful of being penned in and nailed down and limited. Sadly, some men and women get engaged knowing all the warning signs are lit up, but they fear being considered a fool, a heel, or a sadist to break the engagement. One partner may be pushing to up the time of the wedding while the other is pulling back and postponing the wedding. For those desiring marriage, I pray the Lord will provide a desirable and suitable match, but everyone must remember, marriage is not a panacea for couples. It is a mountain to climb, hard work, but I rejoice to be married.
