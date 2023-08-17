This week, on Monday morning, I came closer to two precious hands than I have ever been in an extended time. I knew that my associate, Pastor Larry Johnson was close to his last moments. In the Sunday evening service, I asked the whole church before the evening message to hold hands and to pray to our Father in heaven in Jesus’ Name, that He would accept our release as we prayed a prayer of release, asking God to take our faithful Associate Pastor Home to Himself.

Within a few short hours, God did just that. As I finished eating breakfast, I got the call, and I knew what it meant. It was the call I hated to get, but I longed for my precious brother in the Lord to be out of his excruciating pain. His youngest daughter said, “Pastor, come now!” I walked straight out the door, and I made my fastest trip for those two miles. When I walked into his home, he had just breathed his last breath seconds before. It was a sadness beyond words, but an answer to prayer that He was no longer in pain, but Home in heaven.

