This week, on Monday morning, I came closer to two precious hands than I have ever been in an extended time. I knew that my associate, Pastor Larry Johnson was close to his last moments. In the Sunday evening service, I asked the whole church before the evening message to hold hands and to pray to our Father in heaven in Jesus’ Name, that He would accept our release as we prayed a prayer of release, asking God to take our faithful Associate Pastor Home to Himself.
Within a few short hours, God did just that. As I finished eating breakfast, I got the call, and I knew what it meant. It was the call I hated to get, but I longed for my precious brother in the Lord to be out of his excruciating pain. His youngest daughter said, “Pastor, come now!” I walked straight out the door, and I made my fastest trip for those two miles. When I walked into his home, he had just breathed his last breath seconds before. It was a sadness beyond words, but an answer to prayer that He was no longer in pain, but Home in heaven.
I sat down on the edge of his bed, and I remained there for an hour and a half until the coroner came to pick up his worn-out tent, his precious body. When I arrived, his hands were warm, and I placed my left hand on top of his folded hands. I watched his precious hands change color and grow lukewarm and then cold. Pastor Larry’s daughter took a few pictures of my hands on his hands that helped me for the past twenty-seven years.
For me, it was closure I needed to silently weep, to pray, to ponder, to meditate, and to thank God for bringing this man of God to my side back in 1996. There at his bedside, I reflected on the hands of my beloved brother. These are the hands that have proved in action what he told me when he came on staff in 1996. He said, “I am here to help you, and that is my call.” I am humbled and honored to have joined hands with this man of God.
Pastor Larry was a letter writer who wrote letters to college students week by week and month by month. He wrote letters to prisoners, perhaps without anyone else to write to them. He wrote letters to missionaries, to fellow-pastors, and to people out at the detention center awaiting sentencing. So often his handwritten letters included a hand-written check for $100.00 or more.
These hands joined me on fishing trips and hunting trips until Pastor Larry started his own fishing ministry of taking teenage young men and other men in the church to some of his own fishing haunts, where he always caught fish, rainbows, lake trout, cutthroats, and browns. These hands taught teenagers and grown men, some not familiar with fishing how to hit “pay-dirt” and how to catch trout. These same hands filleted those fish and deboned them and double wrapped these fillets and gave them to so many people who love to eat fresh trout.
These hands joined me in counseling couples and tying the knot for many, with those sacred vows for them to repeat held in his hands. These hands helped me baptize new believers. These hands were there to help as Pastor Larry went on trips to the mountains to cut wood for a man who was dying. As a church we cut seven cords year by year. These hands opened the church on Sunday morning, got the microphones filled with fresh batteries. These hands placed candy in his office that both children and grown men raided as often as possible.
These hands held our mortgage on the church when we paid it fully, and we burned the mortgage. These hands held the Bible in his right hand as he faithfully preached the Word most Sunday evenings. These hands counted the checks given to the ministry I superintend and wrote “Thank you’s” to every faithful giver. I deeply anticipate shaking his hand again and embracing my brother some day in Heaven. Until then, I know I will never forget his big, bold, caring, giving hands that have helped hundreds of lonely and needy people all over the world.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.
