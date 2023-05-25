Today, I was visiting with a pastor from Dry Ridge, Kentucky, who for a short time was also a missionary in Turkey.
We visited a bit about a trip my wife and I made to Israel and Turkey over twenty years ago.
So many memories of that trip came rushing back to me, and among them, was watching women in an open park in Smyrna, weaving mohair, derived from Angora goats.
Angora is an archaic spelling of the capital city of Turkey, Ankara.
Mohair is also known as camlet, or watered cloth.
As my wife and I watched these ladies working in Smyrna, Turkey, which is one of the seven churches mentioned in the Book of Revelation, we bought a beautiful blue and yellow table runner they just finished, as those colors are Swedish colors I love as my heritage.
That mohair table runner graces my office table with twelve chairs, and I so often think about that trip to Israel and Turkey.
In Ephesus, Turkey, some days later, our tour bus got off on a side street.
In small letters I read a sign on a row of houses that connected to each other.
In small lettering it read, Ephesus Church.
Ephesus was also one of the seven churches written to by the Apostle John in the Book of Revelation.
Without thinking, from the back of the bus I called out, “Stop the Bus!” I asked, “Can we stop and pray for the pastor of this church before we drive on?”
Amazingly, the driver stopped for us, so we knocked at the door.
It took a while, but the pastor of the church walked down the steps and we spoke to him.
He was living in a deeply persecuted region of Turkey, so our bus unloaded, hugged our brother, whose wife came down and someone else.
As our trip was ending, we emptied our pockets and gave him our gifts of love in who knows how many hundreds of dollars to help him in his ministry.
I won’t forget the look of consternation on his face and the unbelievable joy he showed as he received our gifts.
It was a moment in time I have frozen as one moment to remember.
It makes me think of a praise and worship chorus by United Pursuit, “Take a moment to remember Who God is and who I am There You go lifting my load again (3x) No longer am I held by The yoke of this world Come up under the yoke of Jesus His yoke is easy and His burden is so light (2x)"
Another experience back in Israel stands out as well.
Our tour bus pulled into the parking lot, and our group joined many other groups coming to Masada, King Herod’s mountaintop fortress.
This Idumean “king” built (or enlarged) this “refuge” in three phases from the time that he began to reign in 37 BC until his death in 4 BC. Herod was a paranoid eccentric ruler who knew his subjects, the Jews hated him, and he sought to ensure that he had a place to escape if anyone attempted to capture him.
This is why he chose Masada, this cliff dwelling, some 1,400 feet high above the surrounding terrain.
The top of the rock is flat and measures 1,900 feet by 650 feet.
We know Herod cruelly murdered all of the babies in Bethlehem two years and younger in the time of Jesus’ birth.
Soon, all of us were standing where the Roman General Lucius Flavius Silva stood, contemplating Masada, and taking it for Rome.
Most tourists rode the tram up to summit to explore the mountaintop fortress where in the early 70s AD, freedom fighters, women, and children stood off the siege strategy of Silva’s Tenth Legion for months.
My wife and I took the tram down the hill, but we purposed to make our way up the long “snake-like path,” a winding footpath along the side of the mountain.
It took forty-five minutes to reach the top of that plateau, and to look at the Dead Sea, the lowest place on earth, where those Jewish zealots ultimately committed suicide rather than fall into the hands of the Roman enemies.
Moshe Dayan “initiated the practice of holding the swearing-in ceremony of all the Israeli Armored Corps soldiers who complete their tironut (IDF basic training) on top of Masada.
The ceremony ends with the declaration: ‘Masada shall not fall again.’ Yet, of all the places we toured, one place is most unforgettable.
Here I wept as never before. This high place British Major-General Charles Gordon noted in 1880, because of the skull-like appearance of the hill.
There, near the Garden Tomb where Jesus was buried, stands Golgotha, Mt. Calvary.
I believe in that hill called Mt. Calvary.
There is where Jesus paid for our sins on the cross. When you come to kneel at the cross, repent, believe, and receive Jesus, you too will know what happened that day for me at Golgotha.
As I contemplated Jesus dying for me, with nails in His hands and feet, tears sprayed from my eyes and covered my glasses, as I realized afresh, He did it for me. Never forget, He did it for you too. Kneel at the cross today.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.