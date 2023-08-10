Today, a traveler came into the office, seeking a bus ticket. When I asked him his name, he gave me a fictitious name and told me he was here from outer space. Thankfully, he soon smiled and corrected his wild story. Strange as fiction is, fact is stranger than fiction.

After a few days of relaxing in the mountains a week ago, I came home to find out my dear associate in ministry for twenty-seven years is suffering from cancer and is under hospice care. I go to bed at night and wake up wishing this reality was only a bad dream. The truth can be jarring, shocking, debilitating, and often, nearly impossible to fully process in our minds.

