Today, a traveler came into the office, seeking a bus ticket. When I asked him his name, he gave me a fictitious name and told me he was here from outer space. Thankfully, he soon smiled and corrected his wild story. Strange as fiction is, fact is stranger than fiction.
After a few days of relaxing in the mountains a week ago, I came home to find out my dear associate in ministry for twenty-seven years is suffering from cancer and is under hospice care. I go to bed at night and wake up wishing this reality was only a bad dream. The truth can be jarring, shocking, debilitating, and often, nearly impossible to fully process in our minds.
Perhaps the hardest part of grieving the soon loss of a dear friend or relative is dealing with far more than memories. All of a sudden twenty-seven years of ministering together seems short or too short. Grieving now and battling with sorrow means we are battling with unlived tomorrows.
Unanticipated loneliness ahead is as unwelcome a signpost as a road closed sign that says, “Bridge out!” Today I read about an elderly lady in Austin, Texas who paid a delivery man from the nearby pharmacy $50.00 to deliver a large jug of water to her once a week. The delivery man shouldered the jug of water and carried it fifty feet behind the pharmacy to her modest apartment behind the store. He would deliver the jug, receive payment, thank the woman, and leave.
This went on for years as this woman rationed her water to use for washing, bathing, and drinking. Municipal water was much cheaper, but the woman persisted in this weekly ritual. The delivery man didn’t know her name, until he asked her why she never got municipal water.
City water cost much less, but the delivery system was different, so not preferred by her. This lonely lady told this man named Steve she paid extra just to see him, a familiar face, a human being and that she was willing to pay more than to pay less and see no one.
Loneliness isn’t the absence of faces, but the absence of seeing faces of familiar or intimate friends. Today my colleague, with the aid of a dear friend, came into his office next to mine, for just a moment to get something. He was uncertain on his feet, walking with a cane. He couldn’t stay. We knew that, but it didn’t make the truth easier to process.
The truth is; facing death and dying, whether it is facing our last laps of life, or facing the last laps of our dearest friends or relatives, is always difficult at best, and often tearful, unwelcome, and a deep struggle to face for all of us. We are put together by our Lord in such a way that death and dying unravel us and slow us down. When death comes, it brings us all to a full stop, whether we have anticipated it or not.
Life is short, even if we live to be a hundred years old. We all have to face it. We each may choose to miss a doctor or dentist appointment, but none of us will be able to escape and miss our final appointment with death. We playfully go through much of life thinking “everyone but me.” We run, we jog, we walk, we take our vitamins and minerals, but regardless, our day of death is coming, and we cannot avert or stop it.
One certainty is our peaceful assurance if we know Jesus. When we repent of sin, believe, and receive Jesus, we don’t ever have to face death alone. At every dying bedside, and I have faced so many, I share the promise of Psalm 23. “Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil for You, (Lord) are with me.” Medicine, vitamins, running, and walking may grant us a few more days, but be honest. My death and your death are coming. Don’t face death unprepared and alone. Be honest and face death with Jesus in your heart.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.
