I recently read the words of a world-renowned missionary named E. Stanley Jones. He was once interviewing an outstanding surgeon who said, “I’ve discovered the Kingdom of God at the end of my scalpel. It’s in the tissues. The right thing morally, the Christian thing, is always the healthy thing physically.” E. Stanley Jones said that most professing Christians live an abnormal Christian life that is characterized by sin and selfishness which they allow to go on. Continuing, Jones said, “We were created in God’s image; we were created inherently for health and wholeness. Everyone, everywhere, by the image of God in us has a makeup that has been destined to belong to Christ, for we were made by Christ and for Christ. When we choose to shake off our God-given destiny, through sin and selfishness, we suffer.”
An atheist, whom E. Stanley Jones quoted, said to his friend, “Oh, I’m sorry, but I don’t believe that anymore.” Jones asked, “Why did he say he was ‘sorry’ that he didn’t believe anymore? Why didn’t he say, Hallelujah, I don’t believe that anymore?” His answer was, “Everyone goes away from Jesus sorrowfully, for he is going away from home.” Then Jones added, “Is it hard to be a Christian? No, it’s hard not to be a Christian. It is hard to live against life.”
Naomi Shihab Nye wrote a poem titled “Famous.” The poem captures the essence of remembering what God created us to be and to do. The words of the poem are: “The river is famous to the fish… The cat sleeping on the fence is famous to the birds watching him from the birdhouse. The tear is famous, briefly, to the cheek. The idea you carry close to your bosom is famous to your bosom. The boot is famous to the earth, more famous than the dress shoe, which is famous only to floors… I want to be famous to shuffling men who smile while crossing streets, sticky children in grocery lines, famous as the one who smiled back. I want to be famous in the way a pulley is famous, or a buttonhole, not because it did anything spectacular, but because it never forgot what it could do.”
There is not a tissue or an organ in the body that is not influenced by the attitude of our mind and spirit. We are body, soul, and spirit. We cannot be sick in one part of us without passing on the sickness to the other parts of our body. Even the attitudes we have in our minds do not just stay as attitudes there. Road rage in a disturbed individual will eventually carry over into the lack of health in that man or woman who is living a life of angrily reacting. None of us were created to debate with God. We may be good at it, but our debate leaves us alone, and cold out there in a lonely world that needs fellowship with God.
When Golda Meir was Prime Minister of Israel, she said, “The Jews have a fundamental problem with Moses. He led them through the wilderness for forty years, and then brought them to the only place in the Middle East where there is no oil.” That is exactly what God did. He wanted the Israelites to be dependent upon Him and Him alone for life, not tied to earth’s natural resources. When God appeared to the Jews and told them He was “I Am That I Am,” He told them He was El Shaddai, meaning the God who is sufficient, the God who is enough. I suppose all of us could give excuses for why we have issues with God, but none of our reasons are worthy of merit. God is good to us even in the air He gives us to breathe. He loves us regardless of our many excuses.
We are unholy, but God is holy. An illustration of this dilemma is found in the book, “The Shattered Mirror,” by the Englishman, Dr. John White. He wrote, “We can get some idea of the matter by imagining what it would be like to find ourselves…at a royal garden party, surrounded by impeccably dressed royal guests, while we are still unwashed and wearing the old rough clothes in which we have just finished gardening.” Being a gardener, I understand the metaphor. What thrills me is that we have in God, not only the promise of His approachability, but also the kindness of His willingness to wash us when we come and ask. Come for His cleansing today.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.