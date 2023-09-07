I recently read the words of a world-renowned missionary named E. Stanley Jones. He was once interviewing an outstanding surgeon who said, “I’ve discovered the Kingdom of God at the end of my scalpel. It’s in the tissues. The right thing morally, the Christian thing, is always the healthy thing physically.” E. Stanley Jones said that most professing Christians live an abnormal Christian life that is characterized by sin and selfishness which they allow to go on. Continuing, Jones said, “We were created in God’s image; we were created inherently for health and wholeness. Everyone, everywhere, by the image of God in us has a makeup that has been destined to belong to Christ, for we were made by Christ and for Christ. When we choose to shake off our God-given destiny, through sin and selfishness, we suffer.”

An atheist, whom E. Stanley Jones quoted, said to his friend, “Oh, I’m sorry, but I don’t believe that anymore.” Jones asked, “Why did he say he was ‘sorry’ that he didn’t believe anymore? Why didn’t he say, Hallelujah, I don’t believe that anymore?” His answer was, “Everyone goes away from Jesus sorrowfully, for he is going away from home.” Then Jones added, “Is it hard to be a Christian? No, it’s hard not to be a Christian. It is hard to live against life.”

