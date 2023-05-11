Cinco de Mayo, last Friday, found me with my wife in Park City, Utah, shopping at many shops for a list of things.
We were not thinking of the meaning of the celebration which commemorates the Mexican Army’s victory over France on May 5, 1862, at the battle of Puebla.
The triumph over the better equipped and more numerous French forces was an enormous emotional boost for the Mexican soldiers led by General Ignacio Zaragoza.
Notwithstanding, we were on a shopping spree for a few needed items, and we thought we would spend the night in a motel in Salt Lake City.
At five minutes until 9 p.m., we began our impossible search for a motel room, as we found every motel from Salt Lake City proper to Orem and Provo, was all booked up.
Why?
It wasn’t Cinco de Mayo.
No, we finally discovered the cause.
The largest university in Utah is Utah Valley University and of their 41,262 students, 8,517 students graduated.
UVU President Astrid S. Tuminez said, “Commencement and graduation are a time of joy and triumph for our students. These events acknowledge achievement, but more importantly, they celebrate our students’ individual journeys that led them to their degrees. It is in the journeys where growth takes place — they learn persistence, grit, increased ability to think and make decisions, and what it feels like to succeed — all attributes that come from being a UVU Wolverine.”
While everyone was graduating and finding a room earlier than we started, my wife and I were attempting together to find a motel room for the night, and calling only to find everything was full.
Finally, at 11:35 p.m., in Heber City, almost circling back to Park City, we stayed at one little inn in their last room where a couple left the room unhappy.
They left the room used, but we praised God for the room and spent that tired night sleeping in a needle in a haystack motel God provided.
The president of UVU spoke of all the efforts of students and their parents with professors and staff to see these 8,517 students graduate.
My wife and were getting to bed about midnight or a little later, having also been mutually submitting to each other’s many ideas which finally paid off.
Mutual submission is just that—having a task to perform that is so gigantic that everyone must pull together using every ounce of strength, muscle, and ingenuity to complete the task.
In 1939, Thornton Wilder wrote a play portraying the institution of the family throughout history from earliest times to modern times.
The play was called, “The Skin Of Our Teeth.”
He wrote the play while Shanghai was being occupied by the Japanese, when Austria fell to Hitler’s forces, and while the Spanish Republicans were about to be overwhelmed by Franco’s fascists.
The play is all about answering the question, “What happens when we are made to bear more than human beings believe we can bear?”
The play said we must be willing to pass through fear and doubt, in utter abandonment, in order to become stronger in courage, faith and love.
The thought of how hard each of us work in desperate times to make it, to graduate, to start a business, to find a wife or husband, to stay true to our spouse, and to rear our children to stand up in their world and work hard to make a living and a life, it made me wonder how many of us work hard to follow the Lord who died on the cross for us?
How many of us are prepared to meet God?
At what age have we made peace with God through His Son, our Lord Jesus Christ?
How many of us sadly have been unwilling to receive Jesus’ offer of peace for our souls?
The Christian leader and pastor, Donald Grey Barnhouse many years ago was asked, “At what age can a child understand what it means to love God?
His answer was striking.
He answered.
“You begin teaching a child about God twenty years before he is born.”
He was saying that a child’s beginning instruction about God grows out of the character of his parents.
We can never give our children a spiritual life that we ourselves do not possess.
His wise answer cries out to my spirit in hopes that we as parents must mutually learn to submit together to teach our children who God is because we know Him.
Will we mutually submit to reach this sacred moment?
Why not as couples, come to Christ today?