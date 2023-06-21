There are moments in life that almost take your breath away.
Kindness is something that can do just that to each of us.
Today I remembered distinctly ten years ago, this past April, when I was trying to get a job completed on our Subaru Outback, but our mechanic was unable to get the job done.
The problem was that the bearings in the front end would not press out of the left and right spindle knuckles where they were seated.
Our mechanic worked hard with his own press, but he wisely chose not to press any harder as the spindle knuckles appeared stressed beyond their strength.
So, back in June of 2013, our mechanic stopped at church, picked me up, and we went together to a machine and hydraulics shop on Purple Sage Road west of Cruel Jacks.
I had seen the shop before, but I had never gone inside it.
We entered that shop on their morning break and we talked to the shop foreman, Steve.
He told me they were extremely busy with many jobs waiting.
I simply asked if they had a way to remove the seized-up bearings from inside the two spindle knuckles that come from the front end of our Subaru.
I thought Steve would turn us down, but he asked his men, “Who do you think could do this job?"
Everyone agreed if anyone could do it, Richard, one of their men, could. Richard did it! He used a huge vise, a hydraulic press, a blow torch, a cutting torch, pry bars, screw drivers, and two and a half hours later, he called me to say, "It’s done; the bearings are removed from the spindle knuckles and the new ones are pressed in, and I painted the spindle knuckles black."
The job was a turnkey operation. The spindle knuckles looked awesome. He carried the heavy knuckles out to our Subaru. When I asked Richard about what the damages were, he said, “Have a good day! That’s what my boss, Steve told me to tell you.”
He could have charged me hundreds of dollars, but he gave me pure kindness.
Our repairman stopped at church, picked up the two spindle knuckles, and began working on putting the car back together.
Just the hub bearings themselves retailed then for $137.00 and the new spindle knuckles retailed for more. What was behind this act of pure kindness?
I know for sure the Bible tells us “Love is kind,” and “God is love.”
God the eternal Father is behind pure kindness.
When we receive kind gestures of love, it’s time to be extremely thankful first to God, the first Giver, and then to the other giver.
I told Steve, Richard and Robert how thankful I was.
Kindness is truly a hard thing to give away.
It keeps coming back to the giver.
A rule of life that would improve our serve is, “Be a little kinder than is necessary.”
When we are kind or someone shows us kindness, it radiates from the givers like warm sun coming up on a cold morning over a mountain top.
It’s obvious on faces and it’s stunning when God allows us to be the recipients of pure kindness.
Kindness is one of the strongest links in the chain of life that binds society together. Blind folk can see kindness.
Deaf folk can hear kindness.
If we are looking for a good helping hand, God may well direct us to look at the end of our arm.
Kindness comes in many packages.
Kindness is found in how we listen without judgment and how we give grace when we may not wish at first to speak with kindness.
When a businessman says, “Have a good day,” giving kindness is a valuable way to generate business.
Who would we most likely go back to get repair for our vehicle than to someone who has shown unsolicited kindness?
William Wordsworth in his “Lines Above Tintern Abbey,” wrote, “That best portion of a good man’s life is his little, nameless, unremembered acts of kindness and love.”
What do we most remember about people in our lives?
Ask yourself.
Notice how often it is acts and attitudes of kindness or acts and attitudes that lack kindness.
Anyone can hold another’s feet to the fire or charge them every thin dime a job is worth.
Rich is the person who slowly but surely learns the hard lessons of cultivating and giving kindness.
Perry Tanksley, in his book I love, entitled, “These Things I’ve Loved,” has a number of quotes about kindness that I want to always remember. Here they are: “When tempted to criticize, remember bees don’t make honey and sting at the same time.” “Bread cast upon the waters, after many days returns, usually with jam on it.” “If you are not kind, you are the wrong kind.” “After all is said and done, kindness is the only measurement of true greatness.” “You cannot do a kindness too soon, because you never know how soon it will be too late.”
In praise to the greatest Giver of kindness, I say, “Thanks, Lord for Your kindness today! And thanks to Anthony at Maverick Store in Green River, Utah for kindness yesterday.”
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.