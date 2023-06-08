Almost every one of us knows the disappointment and crushing blows that come with life’s hurts.
Perhaps the saddest observation I often see is that those who have been hurt, often steel their hearts and souls from a repeated hurt.
Many folks decide they don’t want to get into a battle of trying to hurt those who have hurt them.
Rather, they make a strong decision never to give another chance to the ones that have hurt them before.
It’s like the old adage, “the first time you are a victim, the second time you are a volunteer.”
Doubtless there is truth in this dictum, but it is a deep sadness to observe people who live their lives with a guarded life, seeking never to give others the chance to hurt them twice.
How many of us ever risk being hurt the second time?
The Word of God says, “If your enemy is hungry, feed him; if he is thirsty, give him something to drink…Do not be overcome by evil, but overcome evil with good.”
The essence of that counsel is that we are not to lose our love and concern for those who hurt us, but rather we are to put our concern into action.
We are to get close to those persons who have wronged us.
Would we risk being hurt again?
What God is looking for in us is the willingness to share recycled love, love that once was spurned, but to try again.
A lady named Aniza D. Chagas Von-Held in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, once told the story about a lady who came to her home every Sunday afternoon asking for old newspapers and old magazines.
Dutifully, she gave old newspapers and old magazines to the lady.
Finally, one day, Aniza ventured and asked the woman if she had a market for the old newspapers and magazines where she sold them.
The woman responded that she had two different futures for the newspapers and magazines.
She said, “No, madam. I give them away. I take the newspapers to an elderly man so he can cover his walls over and over to make his home warmer. The magazines are for a paraplegic young woman whose days are more pleasant by having something to read.”
Aniza looked down at the woman’s heavy bag of magazines and newspapers.
She looked the kind woman in the face and asked her, “Is this load not too much for you?”
The kind lady responded to Aniza, “Oh no! I am going on to get more!”
Aniza learned an important lesson from that poor but kind lady.
The kind lady had little of her own to give, but she knew the value of recycled love.
Old newspapers and old magazines for someone without the bare necessities of life is a kind of recycled love that we all could use.
How many of us have failed in a relationship and we know it?
We wish we could do things over again, but the messed-up job we’ve done has left us feeling, “slightly soiled, greatly reduced in price.”
Who would ever want our love? Will we live in the wake of our hurt, living in fear of one more of life’s tsunamis flooding our homes?
While on earth, the One who rose from the dead, on resurrection morning, knew more than any of us, what it was to be used, abused, and it appears that when He allowed those who feared His perfect love, to crucify Him, He would likely wash His hands of reaching out ever again.
But amazingly, even as He was being crucified, He was continually praying to His Father, “Father, forgive them for they know not what they do.”
What amazes me about the example of our Savior is that He cares and continues to care about little people like you and me and about small issues most people would ignore or wouldn’t take a second look at.
When our Lord Jesus began His public ministry, He never started with a spectacular miracle, though He was more than capable of doing any miracle.
He never raised anyone to life to start His public ministry; He didn’t heal a leper or multiply five loaves and two fishes to feed 5,000 people.
He never cast out an evil spirit from a demoniac, nor did He calm a raging storm on the Sea of Galilee or walk on water. He did all these things, but this Son of God, virgin born in the tiny town of Bethlehem, showed He was also the Son of man by attending a wedding.
That’s all—just like all the spring weddings we have here in Rock Springs.
I officiated again last week at another vital wedding.
Remember all our Lord did was to observe that the wedding party was without enough wine, as perhaps more guests showed up than originally was expected.
It was a small thing on the scale of grand things, but in a young couple’s life, it would never be forgotten that He turned water into wine and the best wine was the wedding the guests were served last.
Learn from Jesus to love again and again.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.