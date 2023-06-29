In the last few weeks, en route to celebrating two weddings of two of our grandsons, we were in the Bisbee and Concho areas of Arizona. We took the Wyoming, Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona trek down and we travelled on the Arizona, Utah, and Wyoming route back home.
On the way down, we crossed over five major mountain passes—the mountain pass between Flaming Gorge Dam and Vernal, Utah, (8,400 feet) Douglas Pass between Rangely and Grand Junction, (8,268 feet) Red Mountain Pass between Ouray and Silverton, Colorado (11,200 feet) Molas Pass, between Silverton and Durango, Colorado, (10,910 feet) and the Continental Divide Pass at 7,379 feet between Cuba and Albuquerque, New Mexico.
We saw on our first leg down to Bisbee, Arizona, hundreds of miles of forest and national forest land. Strangely, we saw very little wildlife, but what we saw was gorgeous, including two wild turkeys crossing the road on the way down to Silverton, Colorado. I said to my wife, “Where are all the wildlife in Utah, Colorado, New Mexico, and Arizona that we see in Wyoming?”
Maybe, we just hit those areas at a bad time to see wildlife, but I must declare to you, “Wyoming has visible, viewable, and venturesome wildlife that seem to make it their bounden duty to show up from their dens, their lairs, their habitats, and their sanctuaries, seeming to say, “Stop and take a good long look. We are part of big, wonderful Wyoming, and part of God’s awesome creation.”
Up in the Pinedale area, we watched a male blue grouse last week in his strut, in his full-blown mating display. Few scenes match what we watched. Their tail feathers are black with a light gray band across the tips that fan out. On the rear side of their tail fan, they have light gray and white feathers that are beautiful. They have a yellow comb and bright yellow eyebrows that turn reddish orange during the breeding season. Their most noticeable feature they display for females is a red neck patch. Male blue grouse raise their feathers on either side of their necks to reveal a bright red bare patch of skin, which is accented by white downy feathers around it.
Then yesterday, as I took my afternoon walk at the path up at Western Wyoming College, I first passed a doe mule deer that let me walk by her from three feet away. She wasn’t afraid. Then as I went down the slope, there was another doe, a deer, a female deer with her newborn fawns, that were barely able to stand up. As I passed the baseball diamond walking toward the west, I looked over the slope at a Russian olive tree. Underneath it was a beautiful buck mule deer in velvet.
We don’t have more wildlife than adjoining states, but here in Wyoming are wide-open spaces allowing us to see a long way, and to see deep into the heart of a stand of aspens, cedars, or pine.
Topping the viewable wildlife, we drove a few days ago up to the Lower Green River Lake with its majestic view of Square Top. Some of you will know the place, as it was only a half mile from the feed grounds where they store hay for the winter for elk, that my wife asked me to stop.
There were elk way up in the trees, many elk, mostly cows and calves. We stopped and with our binoculars, watched for a long time as they went about their business, allowing us into the inner
habits of elk. I stopped and fished at the lake for fifteen minutes until it began to hail, and the temperature went down from the high fifties to 39-40 degrees. Then a full-blown downpour fell from heaven. I stopped at the elk spotting area, as the rain subsided, and there again we found the herd of elk that had moved. What a scene! God has made Wyoming a wildlife sanctuary.
Open your eyes when you’re out and about in your four-wheeler ATV or side by side. Don’t be surprised if you pray and ask God for a Wyoming Wildlife show, that He will show you wild horses, herds of antelope, badgers, coyotes, sage grouse, and occasional moose. Give God glory!
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.