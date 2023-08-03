Recently, north of Cora, Wyoming, we stayed at a cabin where we have stayed before, thanks to dear friends who have opened the door for many pastors and families to stay for the last 30+ years. The Green River was flowing high, but at least 2-3 feet below the bridge that goes across the left branch of the Green onto the island where this cabin is. The day we left, the run-off water had risen drastically, to flow just a few inches below the bridge.

Some 10+ years ago, a dear friend of mine stopped in to see me. He was born in 1932. He told of being born in a homestead. He spoke of the doctor driving to the place where he should have been able to cross the river, but it was too high for him to drive across or wade across. The doctor was a short, stocky little man, so my friend’s dad waded through the deep current and carried the doctor in his arms across the river to the other side. The doctor arrived just in time to help in the delivery of my friend in 1932. The doctor was first delivered himself, through being carried across the raging river, to then be there to help his needy mother safely deliver her son.

