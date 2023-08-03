Recently, north of Cora, Wyoming, we stayed at a cabin where we have stayed before, thanks to dear friends who have opened the door for many pastors and families to stay for the last 30+ years. The Green River was flowing high, but at least 2-3 feet below the bridge that goes across the left branch of the Green onto the island where this cabin is. The day we left, the run-off water had risen drastically, to flow just a few inches below the bridge.
Some 10+ years ago, a dear friend of mine stopped in to see me. He was born in 1932. He told of being born in a homestead. He spoke of the doctor driving to the place where he should have been able to cross the river, but it was too high for him to drive across or wade across. The doctor was a short, stocky little man, so my friend’s dad waded through the deep current and carried the doctor in his arms across the river to the other side. The doctor arrived just in time to help in the delivery of my friend in 1932. The doctor was first delivered himself, through being carried across the raging river, to then be there to help his needy mother safely deliver her son.
Desperate times call for desperate measures. I read about a movie I have never seen. Perhaps you have seen it, “Butch Cassidy and the Sundance Kid.” Today, I watched the movie clip. It is quite a clip to watch. The two outlaws were being pursued by seemingly tireless lawmen. The outlaws tried every trick to escape their pursuers. Finally, they found themselves perched on a cliff ledge, looking down at the whitewater river below. How deep or shallow was the water? What rocks lay just below the white foam, 100 feet below? The gunmen were closing in. The Kid wanted to make a stand and shoot it out. Butch declared, “Our only hope is to jump into the whitewater below.” The Sundance Kid refused. When pressed, he admitted he couldn’t swim.
Butch said, “Why, you crazy, the fall’ll probably kill you!” That broke the fear. The two outlaws jumped into the abyss. Did they make it? They did! Desperate times call for desperate measures. Many folk live lives of quiet desperation. The longer we live, the more we hear about parents, aunts, uncles, or peers coming down with dementia or Alzheimer’s Disease. Many of us may desperately fear losing our ability to remember. Losing the ability to know who we are seems like a most undesirable way to live out our last years.
In late May of 2011, I was in Manson, Iowa to preach the installation message for my son, Aaron, as he had been called as the lead pastor in a church there. Realizing I was near Ft. Dodge, just 16 miles east, I traveled there to see if my old friend was still alive. Her name was Millie. I tracked her down, or so I thought. When I got to her home with her name on the door, I found the house vacant. I walked around the neighborhood looking for someone who might have a clue as to her whereabouts. I found a man at home that Saturday afternoon who knew where Millie was living in an assisted living home. When I walked in the front door of the building, there she sat, this lady whom I have known since I was four years old.
She was once a missionary friend in Kentucky. She decided to send money to me and pray for me all through school. She even showed up when I graduated in Illinois with my Master of Divinity degree. I walked up and introduced myself. I reminded Millie of who I was. As I spoke to her, the truth finally dawned on me. Millie wasn’t present to talk to. I tried everything to jar Millie into remembering who I was. Finally, I named my dad’s name, Harold, and I mentioned Kentucky. She looked long at me. As connected as if we had been talking for hours, she said, “When you were four years old, I bought you a cowboy suit.” I cried. It had taken an hour to get to speak with Millie. The last thing she said to me was, “You made my day. And to think, that you came out all this way from Wyoming to see me.” I drove back to Manson crying. Desperate times called for persistent desperate measures. Thank God Millie and I got one more talk together, this side of heaven. Millie is Home with Jesus today. I won’t ever forget our last talk.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters — news headlines, sports, arts & entertainment, state legislature, CFD news, and more.