Stunning! That’s my word for it as I look out my window at the two tiny spots, not glaciers, but remaining piles of snow on the face of White Mountain. As I am thinking about this first of July sighting, I recall only one other winter where there was still visible snow on the face of White Mountain in the month of July.
I have often observed snow up on Little Mountain, piles up to ten feet tall on the 4th of July, but snow piles on White Mountain now means that we had a hard winter, and an abundant amount of snow here in Sweetwater County.
In April, I asked a few friends if snow would be visible on the face of White Mountain in July. Most thought not. Words come to my mind such as unlikely, improbable, long odds, small chance, but since it happened only once before in my memory in the last forty-seven years we have lived here, the sight is special to me.
Unlikely occurrences do happen. Today I read that it is currently estimated that fifty million people in our country have no proof they were ever born. Sadly, more folk have the foolish impression that they are self-made. Forget it—God is the one who opens the womb and gives children. But if you think you are self-made, I give you the words of Roland Young who declared, “I’m a self-made man. But I think if I had it to do over again, I’d call in someone else to do it for me.”
You probably remember Charlie Brown talking to Linus about the pervasive sense of inadequacy he felt all the time. “You see, Linus,” Charlie moaned, “It goes all the way back to the beginning. The moment I was born and set foot on the stage of life, they took one look at me, and said, “Not right for the part.”
Snow on the mountain in July also got me to thinking about the meaning of life, and how we live our lives. One man said, “The trouble with life is that there is no background music.” A cartoon in the paper depicted a wife asking her husband, whose face was buried in the newspaper, “Has it ever occurred to you that there might be more to life than just what’s going on in the world?” John Steinbeck told of a man who was so angry with him, that he finished his letter to him saying, “Beware, you will never get out of this world alive.” The graffiti on one boxcar had the unlikely, but thoughtful words scribbled on it, “IS THERE LIFE BEFORE DEATH?”
Once in a while, people speak and surprise you with their words. They aren’t words you’ve heard before, so being unlikely, you remember them. Thomas a Kempis said, “Do not consider yourself to have made any spiritual progress, unless you account yourself the least of all men. God walks with the humble; He reveals Himself to the lowly; He gives understanding to the little ones; He discloses His meaning to pure minds, but He hides His grace from the curious and the proud.”
I promised myself back in April that if July came around and there was still the unlikely chance that in reality, snow was still visible on White Mountain, I would write about it. I had no idea what ideas would come to my mind if I wrote about it, but I have thought of very little except that the occurrence was unlikely. The famous pianist, Artur Rubenstein, celebrating his 84th birthday said, “You must get rid of the ‘ifs” of life. Many people tell you, “I would be happy, if I had a certain job, or if I were better looking, or if a certain person would marry me. There isn’t any such thing. You must live your life unconditionally, without the “ifs.” I close these unlikely thoughts with one last thought, “Don’t come to the end of life and say, “If only I would have given my life to Jesus.” Repent, believe, and receive Him now. Receive Him today!!!
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.