Stunning! That’s my word for it as I look out my window at the two tiny spots, not glaciers, but remaining piles of snow on the face of White Mountain. As I am thinking about this first of July sighting, I recall only one other winter where there was still visible snow on the face of White Mountain in the month of July.

I have often observed snow up on Little Mountain, piles up to ten feet tall on the 4th of July, but snow piles on White Mountain now means that we had a hard winter, and an abundant amount of snow here in Sweetwater County.

Tags

comments powered by Disqus