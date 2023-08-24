Ten years ago, BBC news reported movie theatre ushers are starting to catch criminals who illegally record feature films with concealed video equipment.
They are catching them with night goggles, high tech spectacles.
The tiniest rays of light can be detected, and these criminals are being caught and brought to justice.
What these criminals don’t know is that God sees it all and one day soon before God, their criminal actions will all be accounted for as they are judged.
An author named Kris Lungaard wrote, “Many people live in darkness and ignorance about their own hearts. They keep careful track of how their investments are doing on Wall Street and they get frequent checkups at the doctor’s office. They watch what they eat and they work out at the gym three or four times a week to keep their bodies finely tuned. But how many people give the least thought to their souls that God can clearly see? If it is important to watch over and care for our bodies and investments, which will soon die and decay, how much more important is it for us to guard our immortal souls?”
Guarding a theatre from recording thieves is obviously important in these technologically sophisticated days.
But who is helping us learn to guard our souls from addictive idols that seek to become our gods?
We as men and women always find something to worship, whether it is God and God alone, or one of a million idolatrous substitutes.
John MacArthur once said, “A carved image cannot forgive us, save us, give us peace of mind, or solve our problems; nor can money, fame, education, social prestige, or any other such idol that we can often come to trust in. Every idol is man-made, and every idol is helpless to help us. Idols only defile us. They never glorify God but always dishonor Him. Since no good can come of substituting an idol for God, the only wise response to any substituted idol should be to run from it.”
What we do with our lives and how we respond to our trials makes all the difference in whether our lives count for eternity or whether our lives are just another lonely cry in the wilderness.
Some years ago, for Lorraine Fusco, a pastor’s wife, she found out she had brain cancer. It seemed her useful days on earth were now all behind her.
Cancer struck her at the base of her brain.
The cancer traveled down her spine, paralyzing her completely.
Tubes had to be used to feed her and to help Lorraine breathe.
The only voluntary movement left for Lorraine was to be able to open and shut her eyes and open her mouth to speak.
For Lorraine, life seemed, as we all know it, to be done.
Lorraine refused to become bitter or sour.
She did not bemoan her condition or curse God.
Instead, she turned to God and became a tremendous intercessor, a prayer warrior for many people.
She became a shining light of hope to everyone around her.
The nurses and aids in the hospital were deeply affected by Lorraine’s attitude.
Seeing her inexplicable joy in the face of despair, two of her nurses prayed to receive Jesus as their Lord and Savior.
In her paralyzed state, her husband, once a pastor, was called to become a college president.
Lorraine decided to spend entire days praying for each student by name in the college.
She saw her illness as part of the will of God.
She gave every ounce of her being that was left to serve the Lord.
She could do nothing but pray and live joyously, but her choice to choose joy came to affect thousands.
All of us have limitations.
We can focus on our limitations and find that serving the Lord is either at best, a chore, or at worst, an impossible duty.
If we choose to focus on what we can do for God, we can make an unbelievable impact on the kingdom of God here and now in our world.
In 1974, I became deathly sick with an A-strain flu. It nearly killed me. It left me immobilized for months and I lived with pain for decades.
During those difficult days, I wrote a free verse poem I entitled, “Endure Affliction" based on a passage of the Bible in II Timothy 4: 5.
Those words I wrote, were, “What you face in life’s difficulties is seldom significant because you are never alone, and your problem is often never understood. How you face life’s difficulties sets you apart from others and either makes your situation significant as a source of hope and comfort to others, or it only adds another needless addition to the countless endless cries of pain which echo through the ages. Thus, significance comes not in the inevitable, but in your choice of how to face the inevitable. And your choice will not only affect others, but first of all—you.”
In our difficult situations, sicknesses, and trials, it will change our lives and others if we choose to worship Him. God will reward us with significance as we put Him first.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.
