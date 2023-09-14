Marriage is a refining process. Place two people in close proximity for very long and both will be forced to mature. Both will have their rough edges smoothed off. That is what must happen, if we as a couple plan to survive. Without being refined, our faults will become more and more enlarged and intensified until we may seek to escape. In spite of the pain, crises in our marriages are allowed by God to bring us exciting growth rather than crippling pain. It ought to start being part of our thought processes daily, “What can I learn from this present pain?”
Do we respond in this way? How we respond to each other will ultimately make us or break us. It has well been said, “Hurt shared, diminishes; carried alone, it expands.” Lewis B. Smedes, a famed psychologist who retired as a professor from Fuller Seminary in 1995, once said, “Anybody’s marriage is a harvest of suffering… Your marriage vow was a promise to suffer…And you promised to hurt with your spouse. A marriage is a life of shared pain.”
We don’t want to accept these kinds of truths, but they remain true. Marriage is both a test of integrity and the making of integrity…Losing integrity is more like having our lungs cave in; everything else goes out with them.” To fail to face the shared suffering that marriage brings is to start a lifetime search for what will ever be illusive. Suffering will come to every couple given time. Each of us has suffered at some time in our marriage. How awesome it would be to hear a couple say, “We have suffered together, and we are growing ever closer.”
William Pruitt in his book, “Run from the Pale Pony,” uses a horse analogy to describe life’s crises and trials. He talks about his joy as a young boy owning and riding a white horse named Prince, a proud spirited stallion. The excitement of riding Prince at break-neck speed and twisting through what he called corkscrew turns at the rodeo was the heritage he knew. Prince was his own horse, and he trained him.
Fifteen years later, he owned a different sort of horse he really wanted to get rid of. The horse followed his every move. The harder William Pruitt tried to lose this horse, the closer this horse stayed close to his side. This pale pony had wild eyes that stared restlessly from side to side, yet strangely, his eyes were unblinding. This pale pony had a voice and one day he said to William, “You can no longer go where you want to go when you choose at the speed you pick. I will give you weakness instead of strength. I plan only confinement and disability for you. I will be your constant companion. My name is Chronic Illness.”
William shrank back from looking his pale pony face to face. His white horse Prince, also named Health, was gone for good. Pruitt’s pale pony was Multiple Sclerosis. Feeling he would be disabled in time; William Pruitt went back to college in a wheelchair and earned a Ph.D. in economics and taught in college. The thrust of his book is faith in God and hope in Him. The older we all get, the more we lose time riding the white horse and the more often we stare face to face with the pale pony. For couples that endure, the joy of togetherness is suffering together and growing closer in the struggle. We face in time, if we stay together, the privilege, honor, and sacred duty of serving each other, and ministering to all of each other’s needs.
The truth is: we could have done this from the get-go, but few couples find the grace and humility to be willing to serve or to be served. The pale pony makes this ministry to each other a necessity. Which horse or pony are each of you riding today? Refinement in character is awaiting each one of us, who choose to stay together and live a life of shared pain. Perhaps, it is in suffering together, that we finally learn to reach out to God as a couple. And when we do, He is always there, ready to draw us closer together than ever before.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.
