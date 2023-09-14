Marriage is a refining process. Place two people in close proximity for very long and both will be forced to mature. Both will have their rough edges smoothed off. That is what must happen, if we as a couple plan to survive. Without being refined, our faults will become more and more enlarged and intensified until we may seek to escape. In spite of the pain, crises in our marriages are allowed by God to bring us exciting growth rather than crippling pain. It ought to start being part of our thought processes daily, “What can I learn from this present pain?”  

Do we respond in this way? How we respond to each other will ultimately make us or break us. It has well been said, “Hurt shared, diminishes; carried alone, it expands.” Lewis B. Smedes, a famed psychologist who retired as a professor from Fuller Seminary in 1995, once said, “Anybody’s marriage is a harvest of suffering… Your marriage vow was a promise to suffer…And you promised to hurt with your spouse. A marriage is a life of shared pain.”  

