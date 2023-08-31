In New Brunswick, Canada, a lady named Muriel DeLong recently noticed something strange in front of her home. A child with a bewildered look was standing on the street looking around. Muriel was alarmed. She knew everyone on her street. None of them had young children. Muriel went outside and the little boy took her hand. Muriel knew a family with young children two blocks away. She guessed right as the two of them headed down the street toward the family’s house. The boy told Muriel his name was Heath. He added. “I love ants.”

Amazingly, the boy had followed a trail of ants two blocks long. The trail lured him from the security of his own yard until he wound up in front of Muriel’s home, a home he didn’t recognize. What an amazing little boy was Heath to slowly trail an ant two blocks until he was lost! What an amazingly perceptive and kind woman was Muriel DeLong to know how to help him leave the ant trail to get back home! Many of us are a lot like Heath. God’s Word declares, “All we like sheep have gone astray.” Most of us don’t deliberately take wrong paths, but the fascinating enticements in our busy world often send us down trails far longer than a couple blocks. These enticing trails are often, actually roads to ruin.

