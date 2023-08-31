In New Brunswick, Canada, a lady named Muriel DeLong recently noticed something strange in front of her home. A child with a bewildered look was standing on the street looking around. Muriel was alarmed. She knew everyone on her street. None of them had young children. Muriel went outside and the little boy took her hand. Muriel knew a family with young children two blocks away. She guessed right as the two of them headed down the street toward the family’s house. The boy told Muriel his name was Heath. He added. “I love ants.”
Amazingly, the boy had followed a trail of ants two blocks long. The trail lured him from the security of his own yard until he wound up in front of Muriel’s home, a home he didn’t recognize. What an amazing little boy was Heath to slowly trail an ant two blocks until he was lost! What an amazingly perceptive and kind woman was Muriel DeLong to know how to help him leave the ant trail to get back home! Many of us are a lot like Heath. God’s Word declares, “All we like sheep have gone astray.” Most of us don’t deliberately take wrong paths, but the fascinating enticements in our busy world often send us down trails far longer than a couple blocks. These enticing trails are often, actually roads to ruin.
Some years ago, I was with my eldest daughter. As we were looking in a book of poetry, we found an old poem we both knew. It is long, but she quoted it verbatim to me. It is the amazing poem, “The Spider and the Fly” by Mary Howitt. “Will you walk into my parlor?” said the Spider to the Fly, ‘Tis the prettiest little parlor that ever you did spy; The way into my parlor is up a winding stair, And I’ve many curious things to show when you are there.” Oh no, no,” said the little Fly, “to ask me is in vain, For who goes up your winding stair can ne’er come down again.” “I’m sure you must be weary, dear, with soaring up so high; Will you rest upon my little bed?” said the Spider to the Fly. “There are pretty curtains drawn around; the sheets are fine and thin, And if you like to rest awhile, I’ll snugly tuck you in!” Oh no, no,” said the little Fly, “for I’ve often heard it said, They never, never wake again, who sleep upon your bed!”
Said the cunning Spider to the Fly, “Dear friend what can I do, To prove the warm affection I’ve always felt for you? I have within my pantry, good store of all that’s nice; I’m sure you’re very welcome -will you please to take a slice?” “Oh no, no,” said the little Fly, “kind Sir, that cannot be, I’ve heard what’s in your pantry, and I do not wish to see!” “Sweet creature!” said the Spider, “you’re witty and you’re wise, How handsome are your gauzy wings, how brilliant are your eyes! I’ve a little looking glass upon my parlor shelf, If you’ll step in one moment, dear, you shall behold yourself.” “I thank you, gentle sir,” she said, “for what you ‘re pleased to say, And bidding you good morning now, I’ll call another day.” The Spider turned him round about, and went into his den, For well he knew the silly Fly would soon come back again: So, he wove a subtle web, in a little corner sly, And set his table ready, to dine upon the Fly.
Then he came out to his door again, and merrily did sing, “Come hither, hither, pretty Fly, with the pearl and silver wing; Your robes are green and purple — there’s a crest upon your head; Your eyes are like the diamond bright, but mine are dull as lead!” Alas, alas! how very soon this silly little Fly, Hearing his wily, flattering words, came slowly flitting by; With buzzing wings she hung aloft, then near and nearer drew, Thinking only of her brilliant eyes, and green and purple hue — Thinking only of her crested head — poor foolish thing! At last, Up jumped the cunning Spider, and fiercely held her fast. He dragged her up his winding stair, into his dismal den, Within his little parlor — but she ne’er came out again! And now dear little children, who may this story read, To idle, silly flattering words, I pray you ne’er give heed: Unto an evil counselor, close heart and ear and eye, And take a lesson from this tale, of the Spider and the Fly.” Have you wandered too far from God, too far from home?
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.
