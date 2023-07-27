Over the years, I have enjoyed going to historic Amish communities visiting, going to markets for fresh produce, gifts and I have been privileged to get to know a few Amish families in Iowa. These Christian families often have horse and buggies, handmake clothing, handwashed clothing, and they dry their clothes in the sun as I grew up doing in Kentucky many years ago. I have lots of respect and honor for this nearly lost culture in America.
There are 360,000 Amish in America, with the largest populations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. Last year, I came upon an Amish community with horse and buggy signs coming into Newcastle, Wyoming from the Black Hills, on Highway 16. The Amish claim 280 adherents in Wyoming, and Wyoming is ranked 24th in Amish population in America. They have settled around Hulett, Wyoming in Crook County, around Torrington, in Goshen County, and in Weston County next to the Black Hills near Newcastle. A few Amish live in Sweetwater County.
My earliest experiences with Amish people go back to my dad’s last pastorate in Clinton, Iowa.
When Dad was ill, we traveled to his doctor in Iowa City, and we passed stores in West Branch on Highway 30 and we traveled down to Kalona, an Amish settlement since 1846. Iowa has about 7,000 Amish folks living in areas like Hazleton in Buchanan County and in Milton and Cantril, in southeast Iowa, near the Missouri border in Van Buren County.
I love their home-made pies made with lard. I enjoy stopping at their stores open to the public with creameries, home-made cheeses, quilting fabrics, and some stores with over 5000 bolts of yarn. They specialize in home-made foods, fresh produce, home-made furniture of all sorts, painted antique saws, and home-made baskets and rugs.
In 2010, my wife and I flew to Columbus, Ohio, and spent four days. We traveled to the surrounding countryside, south of Columbus. We ran into strong old Mennonite and Amish communities. Many signs we passed on the roads were striking, Some were humorous. One Amish carriage owner had a sense of humor. Attached to his carriage was a hand printed sign... "Energy efficient vehicle: Runs on oats and grass. Caution: Do not step in exhaust.”
Much earlier, in the year 2000, I was invited by a dear pastor friend to preach special meetings in his church in Ottumwa, Iowa. By God’s leading, while meditating on my messages, I went out driving in the nearby hills, where I stumbled across Amish folk in the area south of Ottumwa near Bloomfield. I stopped at an Amish grade school and sat there and enjoyably watched them play softball next to the school. I too attended a one room schoolhouse in my elementary grades.
One of the young teachers, seeing me parked in the school parking lot, came over and spoke with me. I told her I was a pastor preaching in special meetings in Ottumwa. She invited me to come inside after their lunch break to speak for an hour in their one room Amish school, first through eighth grade. The school is located near Paris, between Bloomfield and Unionville in Davis County. The teachers wanted me to relate to the students what it was like growing up in the home of a circuit riding preacher in Appalachia, and also going to a one-room school.
When these children’s parents heard about me speaking to their children, they were very thankful, and they invited me into their homes. They served me homemade bread, baked fresh, piping hot out of their wood stove ovens. That experience was like uncovering buried treasure. Having Amish families stop in at our church to worship over the years, I have come to know them as wonderful Christian people whose faith is strong, and whose integrity is remarkable.
If you get to know some of these beloved Amish folk, know your experience is a rare treasure.
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.
