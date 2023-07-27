Over the years, I have enjoyed going to historic Amish communities visiting, going to markets for fresh produce, gifts and I have been privileged to get to know a few Amish families in Iowa. These Christian families often have horse and buggies, handmake clothing, handwashed clothing, and they dry their clothes in the sun as I grew up doing in Kentucky many years ago. I have lots of respect and honor for this nearly lost culture in America.

There are 360,000 Amish in America, with the largest populations in Pennsylvania, Ohio, and Indiana. Last year, I came upon an Amish community with horse and buggy signs coming into Newcastle, Wyoming from the Black Hills, on Highway 16. The Amish claim 280 adherents in Wyoming, and Wyoming is ranked 24th in Amish population in America. They have settled around Hulett, Wyoming in Crook County, around Torrington, in Goshen County, and in Weston County next to the Black Hills near Newcastle. A few Amish live in Sweetwater County.

