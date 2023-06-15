Words are amazing.
How difficult it is to write the simplest instructions and have the intent of our words fully understood and followed?
The Wall Street Journal reported some time back an account that backs up this dilemma.
“The Army recruit was having his first session of guard duty. The commanding officer on the army post appeared at the post entrance. The rookie stepped out and called out, 'Halt!' Identifying himself, the commanding officer walked on a few paces. The new sentry again called out, 'Halt!' The officer demanded, 'What’s the big idea? I just did identify myself.' The rookie replied, 'I’ve got my orders. I am supposed to holler ‘Halt’ three times and then shoot. You’re on your second ‘halt’ now!'”
I am not sure why words get so easily misunderstood.
Yet, I simply rejoice that words can so easily be used to make points, that nothing but words themselves could ever make.
After President Calvin Coolidge finished his presidency, he chose not to run again. Newspaper reporters besieged him.
One of the reporters probed, saying, “Exactly why don’t you want to run for President again, Mr. Coolidge?”
Quickly Calvin Coolidge replied, “No chance for advancement.”
Words have power. When spoken well and understood as they are meant, they have the power to sharpen us greatly.
In 1989, Stephen R. Covey came out with his famous book, “The Seven Habits Of Highly Effective People.”
In his Habit 7 - “Sharpen The Saw,” he wrote, “Just as junk food and lack of exercise can ruin an athlete’s condition, those things that are obscene, crude, or pornographic can breed an inner darkness that numbs our higher sensibilities and substitutes the social conscience of 'Will I be found out?' for the natural or divine conscience of 'What is right and wrong?'"
Dag Hammarskjold said, “You cannot play with the animal in you without becoming wholly animal, play with falsehood without forfeiting your right to truth, play with cruelty without losing your sensitivity of mind. He who wants to keep his garden tidy doesn’t reserve a plot for weeds.”
Sometimes, without thinking, our words give us away.
A man on the Oregon coast came up to a seminar leader and said, “You know, I really don’t enjoy coming to these seminars.”
Then the man went on. He said to the seminar leader, “Look at everyone else here. Look at this beautiful coastline and the sea out there and all that’s happening. And all I can do is sit and worry about the grilling I’m going to get from my wife tonight on the phone. She gives me the third degree every time I’m away. Where did I eat breakfast? Who else was there? Was I in meetings all morning? When did we stop for lunch? What did I do during lunch? How did I spend the afternoon? What did I do for entertainment in the evening? Who was with me? What did we talk about? What she really wants to know, but never quite asks me, is who she can call to verify everything I tell her. She just nags me and questions everything I do whenever I’m away. It’s taken the bloom out of this whole experience. I really don’t enjoy it at all.”
The seminar leader looked at this man who looked perfectly miserable. He blurted out, “I guess your wife knows all the right questions to ask.”
The miserable seminar attender then said, “Besides, it was at a seminar like this that I met her…when I was married to someone else!”
The seminar leader shook his head and further commented, “I see what your problem is. You’d like to open your wife’s head and rewire that attitude of hers really fast, wouldn’t you?”
The man admitted, “Sure, I’d like her to change. I don’t think it’s right for her to constantly grill me like she does every day.”
The seminar leader looked him in the eye and concluded, saying, “My friend, you can’t talk your way out of problems you behave yourself into.”
Every new beginning is hard. True repentance looks on things in the past with a weeping eye, but it also looks on things of the future with a watchful eye.”
Thomas A. Kempis once said, “The acknowledgement of our weakness is the first step toward repairing our loss.”
The evangelist Billy Sunday was notorious for finding any way to get the attention of his listeners. One day he answered one question he was often asked. “Why do you always rub the fur the wrong way?”
Billy Sunday replied, “I don’t do that. What I do tell them, is “Let that cat turn around.”
