Learning to trust again when trust has been broken is not as easily regained as finding a lost set of car keys.
I read this week about a lady named Hazel Thompson in Somerset, England who kept a part of her friend’s letter.
The letter was her friend’s description of a timid, stray cat.
She befriended the cat, and though the cat was extremely fearful and suspicious, keeping her distance, love for the cat won the day.
Gradually the cat became less and less afraid and finally allowed her new friend to touch her and even to handle her new-born kittens from the first day they were born.
Trust is hard to be gained and then regained, after it has been lost, but it is possible.
Trusting is really all about belonging.
One of the greatest reasons for a lack of trust relates to father wounds that most people carry.
Having an honorable and trustworthy father is critical to developing and nurturing and maintaining trust.
Many people only have to have a mention of their dad brought up, and instantly, tears slide down their face.
We may brush our tears away, but that pain of feeling neglected, unfulfilled, and even victimized by a father, makes thousands of people hesitant to trust or acknowledge their hurt.
It reminds me of a lady in South Carolina who said, “As a child, I learned that my father didn’t want me. I needed him, but he wanted little to do with me. His lack of love and his unwillingness to show me true affection made the idea of love difficult to understand. Over time, I became obsessed searching for someone to fill the void.”
That lady’s story is so common it seems more normal than hearing about someone with a normal, responsible loving father.
The dilemma of father wounds send millions of folks to the wrong address looking for love in all the wrong places.
Amazingly, the right address for looking for healing for a father wound is in our Bible at home.
Healing also should be found for father wounds in our local church, if the truth in the Bible is taught.
God wants to be our Father.
He never disappoints us or proves to be unworthy of His name of Father.
Many of us have stories to tell about our attempts to belong at home growing up because not one of us have flawless stories that are the role model for others.
All of us bear scars and hurts that at times surface.
We all need relationships that allow us to discover each other’s scars and scratches and scrapes, whether they are visible from the outside, or are deeply hidden in our hearts.
Those scars rightly identified and confessed to our Father in heaven, can become marks that point us to God’s healing.
When we truly come to believe and receive Jesus, we witness the call of God deep in our spirit saying, “I love the broken and crushed, and I identify with you. I was broken for you.”
None of us are totally perfect.
No sooner do we go astray from God than we face brokenness, anxieties, self-condemnation, guilt and anger.
Soon, we are more than broken.
We are defeated.
To learn to trust again is one of the keys to living fruitful lives.
Isolated in fearful loneliness leaves us facing inward and incapable of living to help and give hope to others.
Along the Adriatic coast, there is an island called Brijuni, one of fourteen islands in the land of Croatia.
On this island, an olive tree is still producing olives, though it is 1700 years old.
This tree has many scars as it has endured seventeen centuries of drought and war.
Yet, this tree has pushed its roots down deeply into the soil to find moisture, so that it continues to bear fruit.
When my wife and I were in Israel twenty some years ago, we saw huge, rugged olive trees that are documented to be over 3,000 years old or 30 centuries old.
These trees still have leaves, and they have produced smaller trees surrounding them that are bearing olives as the mother trees are yet bearing olives.
Beneath those trees in the Garden called Gethsemane, our Lord Jesus prayed to His Father for the cup of His coming crucifixion to pass from Him.
Yet, Jesus added to His prayer, “Not My will, but Yours be done.”
When we think of the love of God that sent Jesus to be broken on the cross of Calvary for us, it opens the door for us to ask the Lord if He would help us help others who are still searching for who they are, and who they can trust.
One thing is certain.
The Father who sent His only Son to die in our place, is trustworthy.
He promises eternal life and belonging to those who repent, believe and receive Him.
Why not trust Jesus today?
Pastor Richard P. Carlson is a pastor at Rock Springs Free Evangelical Church. He can be reached via email at rcvjesus@gmail.com.