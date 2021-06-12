So how would you define the word strange? Webster suggests it means unfamiliar, outside one’s previous experience, out of one’s natural environment, or locality, something that is extraordinary, odd, queer, curious, or unaccountable. Other definitions I have found are, “unusual or surprising in a way that is unsettling or hard to understand, not previously visited, seen, or encountered by us, or unfamiliar or alien.
So, what are you thinking about that is strange? The adjective strange comes from the Latin word extraneus, meaning “foreign” or “external.” If someone approaches you speaking a strange accent, it means you can’t identify where the person is from. To help define something strange that happened yesterday, could be to define it as unheard of, unimaginable, mind blowing, beyond reason, quirky, out of left field, unthinkable, mystifying, abnormal, freakish, insane, perplexing, mind boggling, absurd, difficult to understand, bewildering, unprecedented, off the wall, bizarre, peculiar, deviating from the normal or customary, uncanny, weird, or atypical.
What happened? It was a Monday. Does that open the door to it being stranger? Let me begin by saying what happened was that I met four complete strangers. They came in groups of two. They did have one thing in common. They were low on gas, and they needed funds to get them to their destination.
The first apparent couple were not a couple at all, but an older brother and his sister. They have been living together as they both have been divorced. The brother was 41 years old, and his sister was 37 years old. I quickly gave them a needed voucher for gas and food that we supply through Travelers Assistance Society of Sweetwater County. Their address was 3293 Pioneer Ave., which is the right number of their address, but I have used the wrong street address name, and not named either the city or the state, to protect these people’s identity in this strange event.
Upon giving them their voucher, I asked them where God was in their lives. They decided to stay for a few moments and talk about it, because the older brother said he was seeking to find God. He told me some of what he believed about God, and I read to him from the book of Isaiah in chapters 43-49 to tell him what God says about Himself.
Here are a few quotes, one after another from the Bible. “I am the Lord, and besides Me, there is no Savior…I am the first and I am the last; besides Me, there is no god. Is there a God besides Me? There is no Rock; I know not any … Thus says the Lord, your Redeemer, who formed you in the womb: I am the Lord, who made all things … I the Lord speak the truth; I declare what is right…I am the Lord, and there is no other, besides Me, there is no God … for I am God, and there is no other; I am God, and there is none like me … Then you will know that I am the Lord; those who wait for Me shall not be put to shame.”
Then I shared from Genesis 1:26-27 how God spoke to Himself, saying, “Let us make man in our own image.” The words “us” and “our” are plural. Then we read, “And God made man in His own image.” The word “His” is singular. I explained that we have one God, three persons, but not three gods or Gods, for there is only one God, and none of us can become God or a god. I told them God was drawing them to Himself and knocking at their door, and that if they would repent of sin, believe in God the Son, the Lord Jesus, they would be born again, and the Holy Spirit would enter and live in their lives. It wasn’t strange that God drew them both to Himself, and they prayed to receive Jesus.
Next, I welcomed a daughter and her mother on oxygen. The identical same thing happened. They both were born again, as well. You keep waiting for what was strange. Here it is! It was inconceivable. The daughter lives in Rock Springs, and her visiting mother who was on oxygen, gave me her address. I was stunned. Her address was 3293 Pioneer Ave., the same city in our neighboring state.
I asked her if her home was a duplex, and she said, “Yes.” I asked her if she had seen or met her neighbors. She said, “No,” but she added, “That man coming out of your office, looked strangely familiar.”
Jesus came in to live in four lives. Three of them live at the same address in a neighboring state. They have never met.
The mother said, “I am going to go meet my neighbors, and tell them that I found Jesus as my Savior right after they did.”
I am still amazed at the improbability of it all, but I know God was in the whole matter, working and weaving His will for His majesty and glory.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.