May 15, this Saturday, is national law enforcement Memorial Day. It is a day set aside by president John F. Kennedy in 1962 to commemorate the nation’s peace officers who lay down their life in the line of duty. Today, there are 29,000 names inscribed on the cold, stone walls of the National Law Enforcement Officer Memorial in Washington, D.C.
Personally, I knew four people whose names rest there. These were real people with whom I worked or laughed or trained or with whom I had broken bread. Human beings of the highest caliber one and all.
I know it has become popular of late, in this ill-intended and false narrative resulting in misplaced anger, misunderstood events or half-baked assumptions, to blame, hate or distrust your police. If this is you, sadly, you have been manipulated and have subscribed to utter nonsense; both objectively and subjectively. To live your daily life in our society with a belief that your police are somehow living for a moment they can hurt you, would be laughable if not so damaging to your relationship with your local police. These are regular folks; with kids, bills, zits and bad breath. Just like you. They live and laugh and hurt and cry. Just like you.
Each year, the 800,000 peace officers in the United States employed to keep a 325 million population civil and peaceful, will contact in some official way, over 20 million citizens. Every single day. And, sometimes, those citizens become combative, violent and ruthless. When that happens, those peace officers you hired to protect you, try their best to preserve peace at all cost. Protect the general public as efficiently as possible. Last year, of all those millions and millions of contacts, less than 50 unarmed but combative citizens were fatally injured. Four times as many police, by the way, lost their lives. Over four times as many. Yet, the media somehow fails to mention them.
I ask you; whether you’ve ever had contact with a police officer; be it to hassle you, help you or save you, to perhaps remember that here in Sweetwater County, you are served by some of the finest cops I’ve ever known. Each and every one of them would step in front of you to take a beating, a knife or a bullet.
And, every day, risk adding their names to the 60 men and women on that memorial, who’ve lost their lives right here, in Wyoming.
“No greater love.”
Jim Geeting is a retired Wyoming state trooper and author who lives in Rock Springs. He wrote this piece for a recruit class years ago as an academy and field instructor. You can write him at jwgeeting@live.com.