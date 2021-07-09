What happens when all hope seems gone? We have recently come through a time with many deaths, funerals, and memorial services. All of us have found ourselves in the midst of situations when all hope seems to have evaporated into thin air.
A lady in Brazil, named Flora Fagundes Ruas, told a sacred story for me, about the day her son was born. The birth was an extremely difficult, and apparently tragic birth, both for Flora and her baby boy. The doctor could do nothing to save the baby boy, so he said to Flora’s mother. “The child is dead. I hope to save the baby boy’s mother.”
As the doctor worked diligently with her daughter, Flora, Flora’s mother kept looking at the dead baby boy. Suddenly she cried out, “Doctor, look, the baby is breathing; the boy is alive.”
My heart leaped for joy as I read this grandmother’s story. I love learning stories of how God takes despair and hopelessness and turns it into songs of joy. Someone once wrote a poem we could all follow.
“When things go wrong, as they sometimes will, When the road you’re trudging seems all uphill, When the funds are low and the debts are high, and you want to smile, but you have to sigh. When care is pressing you down a bit, Rest if you must, but don’t you quit. Life is queer with its twists and turns, as every one of us sometimes learns, and many a failure turns about, when he might have won had he stuck it out. Don’t give up though the pace seems slow — You may succeed with another blow! Success is failure turned inside out — The silver tint of the clouds of doubt, and you never can tell just how close you are; it may be near, when it seems so far. So, stick to the fight. When you are hardest hit; it’s when things seem worst, that you must not quit.”
Part of the secret of going on in the face of despair is godly determination — which is the essence what Christian faith is. I remember the little fable of a snail one cold February day. The snail started climbing an apple tree at the base. As he inched forward slowly, a worm stuck its head out from a crevice in the bark to offer some advice.
“You’re wasting your energy. There isn’t a single apple up there.”
The snail kept up his slow, arduous climb, remarking, “There will be when I get there.”
There is only one place of total hopelessness. A poet from the Middle Ages knew the answer. He said, “The words inscribed over the gates of hell are, ‘Abandon hope all ye who enter here.’”
Timothy Walker wrote, “When there is no faith in the future, there is no power in the present.”
Even in the face of death, we need hope. I’m not looking for the undertaker. I’m waiting for the Upper Taker. In all our aborted hopes and dreams, it is vital to know what Albert Payson Terhume said was the essence of Christian hope. That essence he said is, “God always finishes his sentences.”
Our world seems ready to believe lottery tickets are worth it saying, “What are a few dollars to pay, for 24 hours of hope?” Don’t we all need something more lasting than a lottery ticket that holds out only, a 1-in-10,000,000 chance to win?
Holding on to hope in the face of hopelessness for me is always about reaching out my hand to take God’s hand. As a boy, I used to hold my dad’s hand. There I felt secure.
One summer many years ago, I took my wife and seven children on a hike, above Steamboat Springs to Fish Creek Falls. My eldest son, around 4 years old then, was full of energy. He wanted to run free. Sometimes he would cry because I held his hand so firmly, but I held on to him for dear life. Unknowing of the danger on that rocky trail, he would throw his whole body into one lunge after another. Had he broken free from my grip, he might have injured or killed himself. He wanted loose so badly. Not until we were down the mountain and playing in the grass below, did I let him run free.
Sometimes, part of our helplessness and hopelessness is our pulling at God and His will, hoping to break free, so we can do as we please. As a child, I learned a song I still sing today, especially when I visit the sick. The chorus goes, “He holds my hand, Jesus holds my hand; safely to heaven He leads the way. He is my Keeper from day to day. He holds my hand. Jesus holds my hand. The road may be long, but my Savior is strong. And He holds my hand.”
When God is holding our hand, there are no hopeless situations. There are only those of us who have grown hopeless about our situations. When it gets darkest, the stars come out. Hope in God. Never give up!
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.