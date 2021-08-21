Walking early in the morning is a discipline that takes time, diligence, and at times, it tries its best to find a good excuse for sleeping a little longer. It’s a joy to watch the sunrise. This morning the sun came up with lots of pink on the eastern clouds. It was beautiful.
Yet, like any discipline we practice, there are days when the morning schedule never allows that time to walk. On those days, I try to find an hour when I can slip in a walk later, but this summer, it is much hotter later.
None of us perform perfectly, whatever we do. A lady named Phyllis McGinley wrote well of saints in the Bible saying, “The wonderful thing about true biblical saints is that they were human. They sometimes lost their tempers, scolded God, were egotistical or testy or impatient, made mistakes, and deeply regretted them. Still, they went on doggedly blundering toward heaven.” What
a sweet and precious insight this is, and it applies to our walking with God. This past summer, walking through a cave at Oceanside in Oregon, on the Pacific Coast, I stepped in a hole. It sent me forward into the cave wall, smashing my nose and face on the jagged wall. I bled quite a bit, and the swelling lasted a few weeks. The fall in that pitc-black cave made me more conscious of every step, but it never stopped me from continuing to walk.
Dwelling on our personal failings or fallings is not healthy. It is always healthy to confess and forsake our failings as the Lord shows them to us daily. Trying to drive forward looking primarily in our rear-view mirror is dangerous for us and for others. We must press on, knowing full well that our successes will be incomplete and our failings, over the long haul, will be too many to keep a full record.
Failures, weaknesses, and impatient moments do set us back temporarily. But if we immediately call them what they are, asking God and others for forgiveness, it becomes much like leaving a smoke-filled room and breathing fresh air outside again.
I love walking in the Wind River Mountains. I love fishing streams, especially pools in the meandering streams in the meadows, where the rushing water levels out. I enjoy the change of pace that comes in walking a mountain stream. Sometimes the terrain can be almost impassable. In those spots, if I can manage to get my pole down to the water, there may be swimming in those rushing waters, a big brown trout, or a native cutthroat.
In fast moving, rushing streams that plunge straight down a mountain, I cast now and then with little success. But when open meadows interrupt rushing water, and the water starts to zigzag through the meadows, I am drawn with joy to slow down my walking to fish the meadow streams. Meadows are my favorite spot to fish. Getting to these meandering meadow streams, makes meadow fishing a challenge. Meadows are where beavers do their work most often. There are often unseen sink holes with water in them. One wrong step and you can nearly bury yourself by stepping wrong. Everything is slowed down.
In these streams, at the base of a little falls or at a beaver dam, before a falls, there is where I cast my lures. Do I get wet getting there? More often than I desire, yes; I have slipped into a sink hole or the beaver dam I tried to walk across, partly gave way. Getting wet is part of meadow fishing. Yet in those meadows that slow the stream down, there are the biggest brook trout around. They love meadows.
Few folks risk the challenge of trying to get near enough to these meandering streams and little ponds to sail a spinner. When you make it past their security land mines, and get to their well-guarded secret homes, those times can be epic. Catching a big brookie calls for risk. I often am wearing my wet failures, but notice, I am also holding my hard-earned treasures. Meadow waters must sometimes smile as they see me coming.
What damage will my excursion do? Winnie the Pooh assures me rivers are in no hurry, so I do well to slow down. Winnie once said, “Rivers know this. There is no hurry. We shall get there some day.” This is true for us who know the Lord. We may fail in trying to serve the Lord, but God will help us finally get there, along with giving us many victories on our way Home to Him.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.