The winds of change blew in fast for our little family of four back in 1976. We packed up our brick-faced home on 1007 McGregor St. in Bloomington, Illinois, and we moved to Rock Springs, Wyoming, to begin a lifetime pastoral position for the last 45 years after serving nearly 10 years in ministry. What a change in landscape, from green to brown! Yet, God had a plan. He prodded my heart that everything He made is beautiful.
So, I began to form a plan. I began to load up my two precious daughters and my adventurous wife every Saturday. We used our 1970 Chevrolet Caprice for wilderness adventures; it was our makeshift Jeep. Sweetwater County began unfolding amazing secrets to us.
We found Little Mountain. It looked just like Yellowstone, only more beautiful. We found below the mountain, Current Creek, for years, our favorite trout fishing spot. White Mountain revealed its springs and elk wallows along with stands of healthy aspens where big mule deer bucks still hide. The Red Desert Sand Dunes were like the greatest beach fun my girls could ever hope for. Flaming Gorge, especially Big Firehole, astounded me with some of the best fishing I’ve ever experienced, even in these last few years.
As God granted us more children, we ended up with five daughters and two sons. It took work to get to know this land we love, and we often, as a family, broke sweat to enjoy God’s beautiful creation here. Often in getting to find time to play, we must work hard to make our play possible.
Who do you break a sweat for? Just how much sweat equity do we have for each other? When we fail to learn the sacred significance of work and see ourselves as workers, we fail to know much of the sacred meaning of time and of life. None of us ever get all the projects done that we set out to do.
Recently we finished an outdoor project in our yard that required lots of sweat, but it is finally done after two solid years of sweat and labor. More projects are in the works for this coming week to seal our decks. None of us will die without leaving behind some vital unfinished symphonies, just as Beethoven did.
Learning to work and break a sweat is difficult, but it is even harder, attempting to get out of work. I often see people attempting to avoid work. That is the most tiring activity there is.
Thomas Alva Edison said, “I never did anything by accident; nor did any of my inventions come by accident; they came by work … I am glad that the eight-hour day had not been invented when I was a young man. If my life had been made up of eight-hour long days, I do not believe I could have accomplished a great deal.”
In essence, finding our work or call, is to find our life’s purpose. No task is too small to be done well. Every job we put our hand to is worth giving our best. None of us climb successfully in our job with our hands in our pockets.
The Farmer’s Almanac says it well, “Actions speak louder than words — but not so often.” In essence, sweat equity or breaking a sweat for others is how we make our love visible. If we cannot work with love in our hearts, it is better for us to remain idle, than to do any work for others with contempt or bitterness.
On September 21, 1977, a quip in the Wall Street Journal read, “Keep your feet up on your desk and you’ll find somebody else filling your shoes.” Today I read, “The surest way to get a job done is to give it to a busy man. He’ll have his secretary do it.”
Work is a bit like riding a bicycle. We won’t fall off easily if we keep on pedaling. Our length of life is often attached to our continuing to find work to do. An anonymous poet said, “Sitting still and wishing, makes no person great. The good Lord sends the fishing, but we must dig the bait.”
Maude Louise Ray in 1913, wrote some awesome words that I love to sing. The poem is entitled, “My Task.” Here are the words: “To love some one more dearly every day, to help a wandering child to find his way, to ponder o’er a noble thought and pray, and smile when evening falls — This is my task. To follow truth, as blind men seek for light, to do my best from dawn of day till night, to keep my heart fit for His holy sight, and answer when He calls, this is my task. And then my Savior by and by to meet, when faith has made her task on earth complete, and lay my homage at the Master’s feet, Within the jasper walls, this crowns my task.”
God doesn’t give us gold unless we dig for it. He stores the hills full of marble, but God never builds cathedrals for us to worship Him in. He leaves that to us. It takes work. Let’s break a sweat today; if we still can.
Richard Carlson is the pastor of the Rock Springs Evangelical Free Church. Of his 53-plus years in ministry, he has pastored locally for the last 45 years.