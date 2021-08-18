Some of you may be wondering why you got a copy of the Rocket Miner without a regular subscription (or if you’re already a regular subscriber, you may be curious why multiple copies may have arrived in the mail).
The answer is simple: This is our latest saturation edition, where we send extra copies to more homes in community. The newspaper does this for multiple reasons.
One, we want to show potential readers what we have to offer. When asked, we eagerly outline the coverage, puzzles, columns, comics, special sections, and other features we regularly provide. However, it is more effective to put our pages in people’s hands so they can explore it for themselves.
Take time to sit down with the paper, ruffle through its sections, and see what it contains. There is something for everybody.
Two, we’re proud of the profiles, analyses and achievements that are showcased in this edition. Knowing a saturation paper is something special, we purposely saved stories for the saturation paper. Some we knew they would be perfect candidates once we heard about them. Others grew in scale and potential as we pursued them. We also uncovered a few gems at the last minute, which is a blessing and challenge of racing deadlines.
Our daily goal is to provide all of the details that are essential, educational, entertaining and energizing. Keeping up with breaking news, noteworthy developments and big-picture trends requires organization and a little luck, but the effort is always personally rewarding and enriches the community.
Three, as part of reaching out to the public on a broader scale, it’s a great opportunity to extend more invitations for engagement. We want to know what the public thinks. Tell us your thoughts on the Rocket Miner — on our performance, the stories we should be writing and the direction we’re heading.
Consider stepping into the spotlight we provide by sharing letters to the editor, photos for the monthly Your Takes showcase, notice of job promotions, summaries of club meetings, poems, or family milestones like Tiny Tot birthdays, engagements, anniversaries, graduations, and reunions.
Tips are also welcome. Our staff members are active in the community, but we’re not doing our job properly if we’re only relying on our own eyes and ears. Please send us notice of upcoming events or community-impacting patterns you’ve noticed.
A concerned citizen may put us on the trail of an important topic or provide a missing piece of the puzzle. A regularly repeated line in the newsroom is, “There’s what we know, and what we can report.” We are aware of a lot of things, but extra time and resources can be required to find people to go on the record, explore multiple angles, and fact check what we learn. A simple letter could be what we need to finally crack a story.
A saturation paper provides a chance for the Rocket Miner to do what it regularly does on a grander scale for a larger-than-usual audience. On behalf of the writers, photographers, sales representatives, administrators, page makers, designers, printers, and delivery people involved in bringing it to your doorstep, let me say that we hope it brightened your day and broadened your perspective. Whatever your impressions, please consider contacting us at editor@rocketminer.com or 307-362-3736 to connect and keep the lines of communication flowing.
Caleb Michael Smith is the editor at the Rocket-Miner. He can be reached at editor@rocketminer.com.