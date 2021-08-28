This is my last edition overseeing the Rocket Miner news department. I stepped off the plane as an ink-stained copy editor at the Rock Springs/Sweetwater County Airport on Jan. 2, 2006. I count it a blessing that things haven’t slowed down since. Through all the changes — including titles, addresses, responsibilities, taxes, frequent flyer miles, weight, diet, PTO, expectations and accolades – it has been a nonstop, thrilling ride.
As I pondered the final thoughts to share from this soap box perch, I decided that most of the words shouldn’t be my own. I reached out to many people who I worked with at the Rocket Miner to learn their ideals for a community newspaper. This is our offering of ideas or possibilities to inspire and motivate the next generation.
— Katie Mullen, who had the byline of Katie Glennemeier when she first worked for the paper, said, “The ideal community paper is a mirror held up to the community. Which means it should be heartbreaking and hard to read sometimes and it should be exultingly joyous and gratifying others. It should show us at our best and at our worst. And it should challenge us and show us how we could be. A community paper should be where people grapple with the big ideas and voices representing our community.”
— Trina Brittain, a past member of the editorial board and frequent collaborator and contributor said, “I know the first thing that pops up in my mind is, maybe, not going too heavy on the statewide news in the print edition — everyone reads all about that online anyway.
“Since most locals rely on that for their scrapbooking needs, publish more local stuff — the good news, the fun photos, features, etc. It seems there is only a small percentage of the ‘local happenings’ in the print edition and Facebook, website. You guys use press releases for story ideas — do more follow ups on them as well. Follow-up stories are so important, but it is easy to leave them out when so much more is going on.”
— Ashley Will, former newsroom proofreader, columnist and social media maven, said, “Well first a community newspaper should put local news at the forefront and local stories for the majority of the issue, focusing on local politics, community events, positive good news, etc. Essentially a community paper follows its patrons from birth to death with birth announcements to obituaries and everything in between, mementoes pinned to bulletin boards and fridges, and in boxes in the hopes of remembering forever the picture or article or small mention of oneself or loved one in the local newspaper.
“Also community papers have columns by everyday citizens. I wanted something more to do than proofreading so I wrote weekly movie reviews (occasionally a TV series or book too) which surprisingly made me recognizable including someone at a bar, someone at a park, and a car salesman, who even wanted my autograph! And I believe my biggest fan, my mom, still has all of the Marquees with my Under the Radar column in it saved in my parents’ basement.
“Also a community paper includes many local photos to add visual elements to the text, striking photos of homes on fire, causing the reader to feel the pain of the moment and photos of children playing, bringing smiles to readers and feelings of nostalgia. Community papers are like a moment on time in the community and are important for those seeking articles about their family history, such as a trial baseball tournament standing, accidents, obituaries, and more.”
She added that when possible a community paper should feature local animal shelter and Humane Society animals that are available to adopt.
— Aaron Corhn used to design pages for the Rocket Miner and fill them with regular columns. He was also a proponent of establishing a better online presence.
“It should be a community app that everyone uses for everything in an area. No use for actual physical papers anymore,” he said.
He said there should be “an all-in-one Sweetwater County app complete with all the things a newspaper provides and what you can get on a Google search, but cleaner and with more information about this area. From restaurant menus to activities to careers, clubs. Literally all info you can pack into an easy-to-use app for this area.”
“Then don’t stop there. Dominate city by city or county by county selling this robust all-inclusive app to each community,” Corhn said. “Yes, artists and business have a lot of this already, but it has to be curated in such a way that it’s local only. ... Because right now social media is flooded with garbage. The way in which it is curated and monitored to be just for this county would be pivotal to make it a good platform for locals.”
— Pausing from traveling the roads of America, reporter Gregory RC Hasman said, “An ideal community newspaper should have the residents’ best interest at heart. It should not only report the news, but tell stories using people, ordinary people, as the main subjects to illustrate the relevancy of issues to a city or town.”
— Hannah Romero progressed from the pressroom to the newsroom of the Rocket Miner, where she developed her reporting skills.
“A community newspaper should be the heart of the community. It should be the central thing that connects everything else. It should be a collection of information — some of that information you could get separately from other individual sources, but the newspaper brings it all together in one place. It lets you know what’s going on and how people feel about it. It should be a platform for people to share thoughts and feelings and opinions — all sorts of people with all sorts of different opinions,” she said.
“It should represent multiple sides of different arguments. It should be a combination of clearly presented facts and interpretations of those facts. It should be accurate, able to take the time to investigate and confirm to present reliable information. It should be professional and courteous, not rude or full of mudslinging. It should also be able to hold people accountable when they’re wrong. It should be conscientious of people’s feelings when reporting on sensitive topics. It should balance difficult news with celebratory stories. It should be supported by the community — reading it, contributing to it, sharing it. And it should honestly reflect the diversity of the community around it.”
— And as for me, I think the community newspaper should be the source of everything a person needs to be an active, informed and inspired resident. It should include local developments, personal milestones like births and marriages, generous obituaries, stimulative cartoons, features of local personalities, details about events and resources, breaking news, in-depth reporting, big-picture analysis, colorful commentary, sports highlights, letters to the editor, noteworthy statistics and the information needed to place it all in context.
It must be timely, accurate and thought-provoking. As you go through the stories, a community paper should challenge readers to get engaged. They should get excited, get angry, get involved. It should make people feel emotions and then feel empowered to act on them.
If the staff cares and gets buy-in from the public, a community newspaper should be indispensable and irreplaceable.
There are more stories to tell, and I look forward to the Rocket Miner continuing to put a spotlight on the important ones.