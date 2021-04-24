Sixty-four years ago, I was alive to find myself in the middle of what is called in the Blue Ridge Mountains, “the Granddaddy of all Floods” – the Hazard, Kentucky, flood on Jan. 29, 1957. As I was born in early 1945, this terrible flood was very impressionable to me. I spent days and days in deep mud helping people in homes, where the water and mud was up to my waist.
I helped my Dad in downtown Hazard sort through hundreds of brand-new Bibles at the Bible Book Store of our Kentucky Mountain Mission. The bookstore was entirely under water. My job in salvaging Bibles was to wash the Bibles clean with clear water and then to put them out in the upstairs room to dry. The Bibles mostly were saved, but we gave them away, as the leaves of the Bibles dried in unsightly wrinkles.
The greatest losses in the flood were not property, but loss of life. Fourteen years ago, I began tracing the accounts of this awesome and awful flood. One of the 100 entries in the accounts on the internet site was from a lady named Janice, a dear friend of my sister Ruth. The accounts are touching. Reading those accounts brought back the reality of the flood, as if it happened yesterday.
Some of the accounts are unforgettable. One lady named Vivian wrote, “I was 11 years old. I lived at Hell for Certain Creek in Leslie County. My brother drowned in the flood. He had a car accident and ran off the road coming home from Hazard. It took a week before we could get him to the cemetery to bury him because the water was everywhere … Our grandparent’s home was washed off its foundation.”
Another man named George wrote, “I remember going to the train bridge with Fuzz Barger, you know, the bridge that goes over to Wabaco. (A spot close to Hazard near the old Mother Goose Market) We were watching the houses come down the center of the North Fork of the Kentucky River. Those houses were lined up behind each other in single formation. We watched the houses hit the concrete bridge pillars. The water was about 5 feet or so from the top of the bridge. It was an awesome sight. I will never forget it. It made such a roar that I can still hear it today.
“On the downstream side of the bridge, all that came out from the houses was boards and debris that had been smashed as the houses hit the concrete bridge pillars. We saw Paul Baldy Bowling swim out into the river, and he pulled a hog by the ears back to the bank, and it was squealing. What a swimmer! Then all the cleanup. Mud everywhere in the house. I’ll always remember the ’57 flood.”
That flood on the North Fork of the Kentucky River produced hundreds of stories, and many people turned to the Lord as a result because they thought it was the end of the world.
Perhaps out of all the 100 account entrees, the account of Johnny Joe from Greasy Creek is my favorite. Greasy Creek is in Pike County 68 miles from Hazard. Johnny Joe was 34 years old at the time he wrote, “The first sign that told me we were in big trouble, was when the chicken coop washed away. All the chickens were trapped inside it and drowned. That’s a bad way to die, even for a chicken. We were having a pretty good time watching trees and buildings float by and trying to guess whose outhouse was floating by, ‘cause there was a bunch of them in the water, and I had been inside most of them.
“Pretty soon the water got up to our house, so I took my wife and seven youngins up the hill to our little coal mine where we dug out our fuel for heat. The entrance to the mine was just like a waterfall door from the rain pouring off the side of the mountain. When the rain let up, I went back down to the house and found that another house had washed up and lodged right beside my house. The new house belonged to Elmer Coots but when he saw it a couple days later, he said I could keep it, ‘cause he couldn’t figure out how to get it back up the creek to his property. So, I cut a hole in both houses and built a little room connecting both houses. When we got everything cleaned up, it was actually a blessing in disguise, ‘cause we doubled the size of our house. We decided to have a few more youngins after that, ‘cause we had more space for them.”
I was there and I have my own stories, many of them. But sixty-four years later, the memories I had as I was awaiting my 12th birthday still come flooding back.
With another writer, Elizabeth from Hazard, I agree. She wrote, “Lots of people lost everything they had. Thank God for holding us in His arms when it seemed so dark.”
